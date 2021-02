Serbian actor Bikovi named ambassador for AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships

Serbian actor Milo Bikovi has been announced as the first ambassador for this year’s International Boxing Association (AIBA) men’s world championships in Belgrade. His appointment was announced during a meeting between AIBA President Umar Kremlev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vui. The capital of Serbia, Belgrade, is set to host the World Championships in November, as the exact dates for the event have yet to be confirmed. “This year Serbia will host the AIBA Men’s Boxing World Championships, it is an extremely important event for our country and the whole world,” said Bikovi. “When I was asked to become the Championships ambassador, I realized that at first glance this was an extraordinary decision has its logical explanation. “Today boxing needs to be popularized and I am happy to support the idea of ​​combining culture and boxing because it is not just a sport, boxing is really a special culture. “And I, as a public figure, can draw the attention of people of all ages to the world of boxing, which develops such important character traits.” Bikovi is best known for his role in Sunstroke, directed by Oscar winner Nikita Mikhalkov. The 34-year-old is set to play a boxer in an upcoming role. With the famous actor Milo Bikovi who becomes the first ambassador of the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships taking place this year in Belgrade. Together we will achieve excellent results in the development of boxing around the world. pic.twitter.com/25AmaMQgSN Umar Kremlev (@Kremlev_U) February 20, 2021 “When I was preparing for the role, I started my training and fell in love with boxing because its philosophy is close to my heart,” Bikovi said. “Boxing is a noble sport, it teaches us to control our emotions, especially our aggressiveness, to overcome pain; boxing teaches discipline, the ability to defend oneself. “And the actor needs these values ​​in his profession.” Bikovi has revealed he will help promote the world championships through social media, public speeches and television shows. Belgrade, which last hosted the Men’s World Championships in 1978, received this year’s edition of the tournament in April after AIBA stripped New Delhi in India of hosting rights. It was claimed that the Indian Boxing Federation failed to pay the accommodation costs required as part of the deal with the host city. Kremlev discussed tournament preparations with Vui during a visit to the Balkans for the Adriatic Pearl Championship, which kicked off Tuesday (February 16) in Budva, Montenegro. He also took the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Balkan Boxing League and the presidents of national federations in the region.







