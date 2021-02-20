As Bollywood release schedule forms, Taran Adarsh ​​confirms 5 big box office clashes





The big screen experience is set to return with Bollywood stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and others announcing the release dates for their upcoming films. It was a filled, star-studded Friday for Bollywood with many filmmakers and studios revealing new release dates for their films, finally moving from a period of no theatrical activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with the change of dates, there are bound to be some big box office clashes. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​used his Twitter handle on Saturday to confirm the top 5 major clashes of 2021. SS Rajamouli RRR expected to come out during Dussehra but will face Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan At the box office. While RRR is released on October 13, Devgn’s film hits theaters on October 15. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who will star in three films this year, will be competing with the giant Hollywood franchise. Fast and Furious 9 like his The lower end of the bell comes out the same day. Sidharth Malhotra’s war drama Shershaah will also collide with Major, both based on real life stories. The lower end of the bell was one of the first Bollywood films to resume production amid the pandemic. The film is co-produced by Emmay Entertainment. Kumar’s other film Prithviraj will face Shahid Kapoor’s sports film Jersey. See the full list below – Nowadays [20 Feb 2021], * five * clashes are CONFIRMED … The clashes are just beginning …

#Eid: #Radhe Against # SatyamevaJayate2 May 28: # The lower end of the bell Against # FastAndFurious9 # F9 July 2nd: #Shershaah Against #Major

#Dussehra: #RRR Against #Maidaan

#Diwali: #Prithviraj Against #Jersey pic.twitter.com/0RJRAEk2RV – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2021 With the COVID-19 pandemic, many films have been transferred directly to video streaming platforms, but the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting authorizing 100% occupancy of multiplexes and cinemas from the February 1, the studios are now hoping that to see audiences will return from watching movies on the big screen that will ultimately help the cinema recover. It's official: Ranveer Singh '83 to be released on THIS date, actor makes an announcement 'Jhund' and 'Atrangi Re' get 2021 release dates, read announcement (With PTI inputs)







