The 2021 Indian Premier League auction took place earlier this week! One of the players selected for the new IPL season is Arjun Tendulkar, blaster master Sachin Tendulkars Jr., for the Mumbai Indians team. Internet users had mixed feelings about the young cricketer and called him promoting nepotism. Farhan Akhtar has now come to his defense by declaring not to murder his enthusiasm ”.

Arjun Tendulkar was bought for Rs. 20 lakhs by the Indians of Mumbai. Farhan Akhtar on Saturday took to Twitter and said: “I think I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We go to the same gym and I saw how hard he is working on his fitness, I saw his goal to be a better cricketer. the word nepotism with him is unfair and cruel. Don’t kill his enthusiasm and weigh him down before he starts. “

Meanwhile, on the labor front, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the sports drama Toofan.

