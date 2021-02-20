10 best villains from the original Marvel comics, ranked

There were a lot of interesting and unusual villains in the original Star Wars Marvel Comics. Here are some of the best.

Star wars returned to Marvel Comics in 2015 after a long and historic run at Dark Horse Comics. Star wars had been with Marvel since the franchise began in 1977. Marvel took a chance on the unknown space opera film with their six-part adaptation. The monthly comic that followed featured tons of original characters, including villains.

RELATED: Star Wars: Han Shot First & 9 Other Bad Saga Revisions

Maybe no character could surpass the heroic Jaxxon, a green space bunny who befriended the rebels early in the comics, but there were plenty of interesting and unusual villains. in the original Marvel comics, some of which could potentially reappear in the new canon.

ten Dani

Dani is like many of the early Marvel Comics Star Wars villains. They start out badly, but they end up becoming friends or at least partners with the good ones. Dani was a master thief of the planet Zeltros. She spent time with Rik Duel and Chihdo, meeting the Rebels in many adventures that put them at odds with the good guys. She eventually left her life of crime behind and joined the rebellion. She trained with Luke Skywalker and even had a crush on him for a while.

9 Rik Duel

A number of comics and other Star Wars novels over the years have attempted to find Han Solo’s magic in other characters. Dash Rendar of the mid-90s multimedia eventShadows of the Empire is one, as is Rik Duel, a thief, scoundrel, and thug in the Han Solo model. They were friends and backstory partners established in the original Marvel comics but still wary of each other. After the fall of the Empire, Duel and his gang plundered worlds abandoned by the Empire, resulting in conflict with Luke Skywalker.

8 Baron Forest Tagge

Baron Orman Tagge is perhaps the most 70s of all Marvel Comics original villains with his over-the-top glasses and cape. His glasses actually played a part in the story: he was blinded at one point and the glasses acted as a kind of VISOR that would later be imagined with Geordi La Forge. Tagge was the head of a powerful family and galactic business that supplied the Empire. he tried to get Darth Vader out of his place as the Emperor’s right-hand man, which a lot of people did in the comics and died for it, just like him.

7 Marvel Jabba the Hutt

The addition of Jabba The Hutt to the Star Wars Special Edition is arguably one of the worst revisions in the saga. The scene is somewhat redundant with the final film and the CGI is not that great. But that was George Lucas’ vision and that scene was actually portrayed in the original Marvel adaptation, showing a Jabba who never was.

RELATED: Star Wars: The 10 Best Stormtrooper Variants, Ranked

This Jabba is not based on the actor who played him in the original scene, but on an alien species later established as Nimbanel. This character was actually inspired by Mosep Binneed, a background character who appeared in the first one. Star wars movie.

6 Crimson jack

Ice pirates is a forgotten comedy from the 1980s that is clearly inspired by Star wars. The movie could even have been inspired by Crimson Jack, a scantily clad space pirate who debuted in issue # 7 of the Marvel comics. Created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Howard Chaykin, it embodies the first uncertain interpretation of Star Wars in other media. At that time, it was just the only movie. Jack, a master pirate in the Outer Rim, continued to play a role in several stories throughout Marvel’s original run.

5 The darkest

The creators of the original Star wars The comics struggled to come up with stories because Lucasfilm limited them in what they could represent. Darth Vader was often banned during the original trilogy period, so Marvel came up with a lot of new villains like The Darker. The Darker first appears in issue 67. He is a creature made up of the dark energies of the ancient Arbran civilization and has a strange reptilian appearance, with two large arms and two tiny ones that he hid under his red cloak.

4 Tobbi Dala

Tobbi Dala is a Marvel Comics villain who looks a lot like Boba Fett, and that’s because he’s a Mandalorian warrior as well. Dala hails from an era before the Clone Wars and is part of the Mandalorian Protectors, a group of over two hundred soldiers who fight to free Mandalore from the Empire. He is just one of three protectors who survived the Age of Rebellion. An encounter with Princess Leia throws him like a villain and with doubt about his true motives, but eventually the truth comes to light about these historic warriors.

3 Fenn shysa

Fenn Shysais is a Mandalorian, as is his childhood friend Tobbi Dala and both wear the same armor, intended to be the antecedent of Boba Fett at the time before the prequels nailed Mandalorian culture. Although he is apparently a villain, he fought against the Empire and helped drive them out of his home world.

RELATED: The Mandalorian: 5 Heroes / Factions Who Could Help Mando With Baby Yoda (& 5 Who Could Betray Him)

Fenn Shysa is a character who could appear in Boba Fett’s book. He died freeing Mandalore, currently under Imperial rule in the canon era of the Mandalorian. In the comics, he asked Boba Fett to take his place as leader of the Mandalorians after his death, and Boba agreed.

2 Valance

Berilert Valance is a human bounty hunter who preceded Boba Fett by just a little. Valance first appeared in issue number 16 of the original comic book in 1978, written by Archie Goodwin and drawn by Walt Simonson. Valance is on the trail of Luke Skywalker but is injured. He becomes a half-cyborg as the series continues. Valance has been revisited for current Marvel Star Wars comics and his experience has been fleshed out much more, connecting him directly to Han Solo’s past explored in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

1 Lumiya

Lumiya is arguably the most successful of Marvel Comics’ villains and a Sith Lord who could presumably reappear in Disney content in the future. Shira Brie was an Imperial secret agent who infiltrated the rebellion and spied on Luke Skywalker. She was injured and turned into a half-cyborg, much like Darth Vader. She is reborn as Lymiya, distinct from the other villains with her glowing whip. Lumiya has fought Luke Skywalker several times in the comics.

NEXT: When Does The Mandalorian Take Place? & 9 other things you didn’t know about the Star Wars timeline



following

10 independent comic book companies that have enjoyed cinematic success







About the Author