10 highly anticipated Bollywood movies and their 2021 cinematic release dates

Bollywood 2021 started off with a slew of OTT releases, with films likeTribhangaandThe girl on the trainon Netflix.

As such, theatrical activity has been severely affected by the pandemic in which a giant movie chain like Cineworld temporarily closed its doors.

Filme Shilmy previously announced confirmed release dates for Yash Raj Films and now we have more good news.

Since cinemas have opened up as the norm following social distancing guidelines in India, it looks like a few highly anticipated Hindi films will now see the light of day in theaters.

Satyameva Jayate 2– Director: Milap Zaveri, release date: May 12

The first one Satyameva Jayate released in 2018, brought John Abraham back into the mainstream with a masala action artist after years, as audiences flocked to theaters to watch.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is supposed to be a very commercial film. This aims to channel many topical issues facing our country.

The sequel would continue from its original setting in Mumbai and see Abraham battling corruption in Lucknow.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T series and Emmay Entertainment and Milap Zaveri will direct the film.

time– Director: Prabhu Deva, release date: May 13

time, which stars an ensemble made up of actors like Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, will also mark the return of the actor-director duo of Salman Khan and Prabhudeva.

While the actor also stars South Indian actress Megha Akash in a pivotal role, it has also been reported that Radhe’s action sequences are choreographed by Korea’s biggest martial arts star and stuntman. South, Kwon Tae Ho.

Sources had claimed that Salman had been offered an incredible amount for the film by one of the major digital platforms, but it will now be released in theaters.

The film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production banners.

The lower end of the bell – Director: Ranjit M Tewari, release date: May 28

Akshay Kumar’s film had become the first to complete filming of The lower end of the bell in the midst of the pandemic in 2020. It is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh.

While the entire program was filmed in Scotland, the cast and crew followed the strictest safety rules in order to complete filming on time.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay EntertainmentThe lower end of the bell Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

The film is the story of one of India’s forgotten heroes. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

83– Director: Kabir Khan, Release Date: June 4

Kabir khans83 the sports drama is about to evoke nostalgia for the 1983 World Cup triumph for all cricket fans, it revolves around the life of winning captain Kapil Dev and the Indian cricket team.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will try out the roles of Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia Dev. The other key members of the team are embodied by Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal), Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikanth), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani) and Chirag Patil (Sandeep Patil).

The cricket team83was also trained by former cricketers to cover all the natural aspects of this memorable tournament.

Interestingly, this also marks Deepika’s second production. It was previously scheduled for release in April 2020, but postponed due to the coronavirus.

Jhund– Director: Nagraj Manjule, Release date: June 18

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen trying out the role of soccer coach Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO Soccer Slum in the film and it will also mark the Hindi debut of Nagraj Manjule, known for the hit film Marathi.Sairat.

The film was announced in 2017 but faced a number of obstacles along the way. Initially, it was scheduled to be completed and released in theaters on September 20, 2019.

However, the directors were embroiled in a copyright dispute, after which a Telangana civil court ordered the film to be suspended.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Ssingh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpatpat.

KGF: Chapter 2 – Director: Prashanth Neel, release date: July 16

The Bloody Land of the Golden Fields of Kolar (KGF) now has a new overlord. Rocky (Yash), whose name scares the hearts of his enemies.

His allies see Rocky as their Savior, the government sees him as a threat to law and order; the enemies demand revenge and conspire for its downfall.

Bloodier battles and darker days await as Rocky continues his quest for unchallenged supremacy.

KGF: Chapter 2also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Foreign – Director: Aanand L Rai, release date: August 6

Foreign Together with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, went to the floors in Varanasi.

Apparently the movie is aintercultural love story this will see Sara romanticize Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara plays a girl from Bihar.

The film will be presented by Bhushan Kumars T-Series, Colors Yellow Production with Akshay Kumars Cape Of Good Films.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, the music will be supported by legendary composer AR Rahman.

Maidaan– Director: Amit Sharma, release date: October 15

Inspired by the incredible true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaanwill feature the journey of one of the best coaches that emerged from India, the one who put India on the world map.

Directed byAmit RavindernathSharmaofBadhaai honotoriety,Maidaanalso stars national award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Raowho has created magic withBadhaai hoand well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Ajay Devgn star of a movie that celebrates the world’s greatest sport Football, recently got a new release date.

Zee Studios’ production, which is all about change and self-confidence, will be released this Dussehra on October 15, 2021.

Jersey – Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri, release date: November 5

Despite the interruption of filming due to the coronavirus epidemic by the crewJersey,luckily, they managed to wrap up in the midst of the pandemic.

A remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, it is about a talented but failed cricketer, decides to return to cricket in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and to fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the 2019 original with Nani, also directed the Hindi version and stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

The film also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur is presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

Laal singh Chaddha– Director: Advait Chandan, release date: December 24

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Aamir Khan in a blockbuster Bollywood movie, and we’ve missed his mark of perfection as an actor.

But luckily this wait will soon end withLaal Singh Chadha,directed by Advait Chandan is the remake of the Hollywood classic,Forest Gump.

Khan plays the role of a Sardar, events in Indian history unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a man of low intellect.

The highly anticipated film also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reunion with Aamir on the big screen, and is slated for release in Christmas 2021.

Well at least the theaters are back in action and hopefully these titles can finally see the light of day!