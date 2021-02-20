How to mask twice in style like Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington

With CDC recommending combining a cloth mask with a medical mask for maximum protection against COVID-19, designers from Los Angeles to Italy, including Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, and Trina Turk are offering trendy options .



Face coatings continue to top the list of must-have accessories for 2021, especially with the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions February 10 recommendation combine a cloth mask with a medical mask for maximum protection against COVID-19.

MSNBC Tiffany Cross, Kerry Washington, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, and secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg are among the names that have recently worn double masks. tweeted on February 3, I rocked both masks (and a face shield!) While directing @insecurehbo. And that’s the way to go! #twomasksisbetterthanone.

Cross, MSNBC host The cross connection with Tiffany Cross, tell THRWearing two masks not only limits the travel of my own aerosol, but it also provides an additional filter for what I inhale. I don’t see many people during this pandemic, but for the few people I meet, from the studio team to the grocery store staff, I want to treat their health with the same precious delicacy that I treat my own. Also, I live in Washington, DC, and the city is very scenic, so I like to walk for miles at a time. The winter months bring cold, so a double mask is also great for keeping my face warm.

Here are 12 designer deals in everything from signature logo prints to leftover fabrics to maximize durability.

CFDA x Mara Hoffman

A set of three organic cotton masks by designers based in New York and UK (including this Hoffman print) with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the British Fashion Council’s Foundation Fashion Fund and the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Diversity , Equity and Inclusive. $ 18 bagofethics.org

Great

Through their label The Great, Los Angeles-based stylists and designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott make double-layered cotton masks from leftover fabrics. With every purchase, one is donated to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center; $ 12, at The Great, West Hollywood and thisisthegreat.com

Tory Burch

The New York-based designer’s set of five seasonal masks directs $ 10 from every purchase toward pandemic research at UC Berkeley’s Innovative Genomics Institute and the Tory Burch Foundation, which raises funds to promote the empowerment of women and women entrepreneurs; $ 35, at Tory Burch, Beverly Hills and toryburch.com

Tadashi shoji

The Lylah Mask is made in Los Angeles from lace embroidered with flowers and features a pocket opening for a filter; $ 42 tadashishoji.com

Tom ford

The tone-on-tone non-medical mask is made in Italy in jersey with the Tom Ford logo in jacquard silk; $ 95, tomford.com

Black halo

The Sherbert Blossom Stretch Techno Lined Mask is made in Los Angeles and features a matching removable shoulder strap; $ 35, blackhalo.com

Trina turk

The Zorah Mask in Boca Chica Floral Duponi Print is made in the USA with remnants of cotton, viscose and lycra fabrics; $ 24, in Trina Turk, Palm Springs and trinaturk.com

Louis Vuitton

The LV Friends mask by Virgil Abloh features playful artwork on the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram print and comes with a matching bandana and drawstring pouch; $ 490, louisvuitton.com

Bijan House

Designed in Beverly Hills to match the brand’s tie prints, Bijan’s limited edition silk masks are handcrafted in Italy and come with two washable liners; $ 465, at House of Bijan, Beverly Hills and bijan.com

Monique Lhuillier

Made in Los Angeles, this all-cotton mask is cut in the Tuileries print that has become popular with Lhuillier bridal customers; $ 25, at Monique Lhuillier, LA, and moniquelhuillier.com

Balmain

The ivory and black cotton knit mask is made in France and features the Balmain monogram; $ 295, balmain.com

Katie May Neu

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in the Disco Ball glitter masks made in Los Angeles by this bridal designer; $ 26 katiemay.com

A version of this story first appeared in the February 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.