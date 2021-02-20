Nick Cannon will return to host his radio show after controversy over anti-Semitism | Entertainment





Nick Cannon will return to his Nick Cannon Mornings radio show next week. The 40-year-old presenter took time away from his KPWR-FM radio show last year after making anti-Semitic remarks during an episode of his podcast, for which he later apologized and held meetings with prominent members of the Jewish community in an attempt to learn from mistakes. And seven months after the scandal, Nick confirmed that he would be back to host his regular morning show starting next Thursday (25.02.21). In a statement, he said: Los Angeles, I’m back and ready to lift you up in the morning and bring joy to the dawn with original comedy and candid conversation. Hard times don’t last, but tough people do and I am grateful to my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me on this journey over the past few months. We grow together through challenges and lessons, but we emerge better on the other side. Nick will be joined on his show again by his usual co-hosts, Teddy Mora, Melissa Rios and DJ Carisma. Meanwhile, Nick was also reinstated as host of Wild N Out earlier this month, after being sacked from his post in July. A spokesperson for the MTV Entertainment Group said: “Nick not only apologized and took responsibility for his comments, but he also worked to educate himself and others by engaging with Jewish leaders and on its platforms. These efforts are of the utmost importance and that is why we invited him to join our team. “ Nick had previously insisted that he never intended to spread “hate and propaganda” against the Jewish people. He said, “I know how you could have considered a lot of things that I said as hate and propaganda, but that was never my heart and my intentions, I was talking the way black people were amazing, but it hurt so many people who weren’t ‘not in this community while I was trying to nurture and uplift my own community. “ The Masked Singer host offered his “deepest and most sincere apologies” for the backlash to his comments, when he admitted to being ignorant and uneducated on the subject of anti-Semitism. He said in a lengthy statement on social media: “First and foremost, I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during of my interview with Richard Griffin. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and beautiful people and I am ashamed of the uninformed and naive place these words came from. The video for this interview has since been removed. “I am committed to making deeper connections, deeper learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day in the future.”

