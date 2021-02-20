What actors look like in real life

The main cast of the sci-fi sitcomRick and morty includes veterans of comedy and television. Created by Dan Harmon fromCommunityfame and host and writer Justin Roiland,Rick and mortyhas established itself as a quirky, critically-loved comedy, hailed by fans and critics as a refreshing and exceptional show worth seeing. Part of its appeal is the astounding talent of its cast, whose voices bring the coarse, weird and distinctive characters to life.

Telling the story of a prickly mad scientist Rick and his neurotic grandson Morty, this TV show features one whirlwind mishap after another as Rick’s science projects go wrong, propelling himself and his family to other planets or other planes of existence. Rick, after missing for 20 years, lives with his daughter Beth, husband Jerry and their two children Summer and Morty just outside of Seattle, Washington, but their adventures take them all over the universe and beyond. dimensions. Rick shakes things up a lot in the Smith House, using his makeshift laboratory in the garage as the center for his sci-fi experiments and gadgets, all of which are volatile and dangerous. The juxtaposition of a loose, self-centered cannon of a grandfather taking his grandson on mind-blowing adventures interspersed with domestic family drama makes this a unique and refreshing comedy.

In the years that followed its creation,Rick and mortyattracted a dedicated and passionate fan base. Its rough origins and sardonic tone have drawn audiences and critics alike, and the show holds a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The nihilistic comedy proved to be fun to dissect and brimming with wit, with a dark, frenzied sensibility and quirky, quirky humor. While sometimes seen as overkill, the voice acting has been praised for its ability to keep the show exciting and relevant and has garnered the show several awards and nominations. This is what the vocal talent ofRick and mortylooks like.

Rick and Morty (Justin Roiland)

Rick Sanchez is rude, sociopath, selfish, irremediable, and capricious. An alcoholic without an excuse, Rick is a scary figure at times, especially to his family, leading them to worry for Morty’s safety as he follows Rick on his adventures. Rick is a nihilist at heart, denigrating the ordinary of human convention and seeing himself as smarter and more valuable than others. Every now and then he shows a softer, more lonely side with affection for his family, but such moments are rare. He encourages Morty to focus on science rather than love, which he considers a gimmick of nature. Not much is known about Grandpa Rick’s past life, other than that he was a rock star playing bass guitar and was an intergalactic terrorist.

As the youngest of the Smith Clan, Morty is a young nave and impressionable who struggles in school but is a perfect companion for his selfish grandfather. Although often deemed unintelligent, Morty has proven a trump card on several occasions, such as his defeat of the gaseous being Fart or when he finds the solution to overcoming gonorrhea. Morty has low self-esteem, however, and berates himself for not being able to follow complex concepts. Morty Smith’s sense of morality and compassion has also proven to be a boon, as he acts to keep his grandfather in check from time to time. At the end of Season 3, Morty begins to show more self-reliance and confidence, interpreting Rick’s twisted thought process and making sense of things.

Rick and Morty are both voiced by Justin Roiland, the show’s co-creator. In 2004, he became involved with the LA Channel 101 media collective, led by Harmon and Rob Schrab.Roiland began a career in shorts and parody, as well as voiceover work on shows at success likeAdventure time. He has made appearances on Comedy Central andThe Sarah Silverman program, asserting himself as a connoisseur of comedy-shock.Rick and mortycame when Roiland submitted shorts to Channel 101 and Harmon took on his dark sense of humor. In 2006, Roiland createdThe real animated adventures of Doc and Mharti, a series of short parodies on Doc Brown and Marty McFly fromBack to the futurefranchise. The irreverent cartoon took off, and when Harmon was fired fromCommunity, the animator couple decided to explore the validity of the shootReal animated adventuresin a sitcom. Roiland’s vocal performance onRick and mortywon critical acclaim and, in 2015, won the award for Best Male Vocal Performance in a Comedy / Musical from the TV Series at the BTVA Voice Acting Awards. Along with Rick and Morty, Roiland voices other favorite recurring characters from the show, such as Mr. Poopybutthole and Mr. Meeseeks.

Beth / Space Beth (Sarah Chalke)

As the mother of the Smith family, Beth is also the intellectual stronghold. She faces dissatisfaction in her family life and issues of abandonment, for which she inexplicably blames her mother instead of Rick, the parent who left her behind. Like her father, she has a superiority complex that is hampered by her profession as a veterinarian instead of a “real” surgeon, a career she had to give up when she became pregnant with Summer at 17. Beth is somewhat disappointed with her choice of mate, as Jerry lets her do all the emotional work and be the breadwinner for the family. Due to his difficulties, Rick offers to make a clone that can roam the universe freely. This results in Space Beth, and it’s up to the public to decide which is the original Beth and which is the clone. Space Beth fuels her resentment in a fight to save the galaxy from the Galactic Federation at the cost of being a wanted outlaw.

Beth is portrayed by actor Sarah Chalke. Chalke began performing in musical theater at the age of eight and at age twelve became a reporter for the Canadian children’s show.KidZone.She is known as “the second Becky” onRoseanne,as she got the role of Rebecca Conner-Healy in the series when Lecy Goranson left the series. His next big role was as neurotic and awkward Dr Elliot Reid onScrubsfrom 2001 to 2010. She came into contact with Channel 101 in a parody ofCOwith The Lonely Island, and continued on television and in movies, appearing in things such asErnest goes to school andhow I Met Your Mother. She was cast for the role of Beth inRick and mortyin 2013, for which she was nominated for Best Female Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Comedy / Musical at the BTVA Voice Acting Awards. Most recently, she starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix dramaFirefly lanealongside Katherine Heigl.

Jerry

Morty’s hapless father Jerry Smith is the unimpressive patriarch of the family. Jerry is uncertain and gentle, unable to confront Rick about his habits and influence despite his strong displeasure at having the scientist around. Jerry lost his job at a low-profile advertising agency due to his incompetence, and his awkward, weak personality often leads to conflict at home. When Jerry is the only member of the Smith family to thrive under Earth’s allegiance to the Galactic Federation, he issues an ultimatum to his wife, saying she must choose him or her father – and Beth chooses Rick. Beth tells Rick that she and Jerry are divorcing, but after a brief separation, Jerry gets his wife back.

Chris Parnell was also nominated for a BTVA for his performance as Jerry. He has extensive experience in comedy, starting out as a corporate player with the Groundlings. Parnell has been cast in commercials and landed roles on sitcoms likeSeinfeldandMurphy Brown.In 1998, he joined the cast ofSaturday Night Live. He was fired due to budget cuts in 2001, but was rehired in the middle of the following season. Parnell has taken part in memorable skits such as “Lazy Sunday,” one of the first viral videos on YouTube, and “More Cowbell,” in which he was the only actor capable of remaining in character. He was cast in a recurring role in30 Rocklike the wacky and inept Dr. Leo Spaceman. Parnell lent his vocal talents to animated filmsHotel Transylvaniaand its sequels, as well as the animated seriesArcheron FX. He found the oldSNLcastmate Ana Gasteyer in ABS sitcomSuburgatory, and provides the voice of the “Progressive Box” for Progressive Insurance advertisements.

Summer

Summer is Morty’s older sister and is more mainstream than the rest of her family, with her biggest concerns hinging on popularity and acceptance, and with a typical obsession with her phone and social media. Summer takes after her mother in intelligence and humor, but she also has some of Jerry’s insecurities. Beth can’t have many adventures with Rick and Morty at first, but her travels with them become more and more frequent, especially when she proves to be an asset. She impresses Rick with her quick thinking and hidden dark side, which appears when her parents’ wedding is imminent. She demonstrates that she perceives more keenly than others, understanding her mother’s emotions and Rick’s insanity as demonstrated in episodes like “Morty’s Mind Blowers” and “Big Trouble in Little Sanchez”.

Spencer Grammer, daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer, voices Summer Smith on Rick and morty. Grammer had an uncredited role as a child actor onCheers and caught the actor bug. She got the lead role of Casey Cartwright in the ABC Family seriesGreekin 2007 after a stint onAs the world turns.She has had guest roles on shows such asLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitandGrey’s Anatomy. InIronside, she starred opposite Blair Underwood in a remake of the hit 1960s television series. In 2020, Grammer made headlines for receiving cut wounds from a man with a knife in front of a New York City bar when she and friends attempted to intervene on behalf of the bar servers. Fortunately, she and a friend who was stabbed left without serious injuries.

