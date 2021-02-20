Entertainment
Who is Emily Brown? – Meet Reg-Jean Page’s Girlfriend
Regé-Jean Page, the idol of Bridgerton, would have been taken. A confirmed source at Entertainment tonight Friday that the The actor is dating part-time writer and footballer Emily Brown.
The confirmation comes mainly a week after Daily mail ran photos of the two kissing on the sidewalk in North London. The Mail reports that this is a long-term relationship and that the two bought a house together in February 2020.
In the photo, Page wore a turquoise scarf and black coat while Brown wore a dark green knit beanie and navy blue coat. The two were pictured kissing before Page was seen getting into a chauffeured car, apparently to travel to New York City, where he is staying SNL February 20.
Following in turn Bridgerton, we know a lot about Page. He grew up in Zimbabwe and identified himself as a “musical, loud, bouncing around the house” kid. He had childhood dreams of being an explorer.
“It was my first idea of what would be a really great thing to do in the world: discover unknown things and look there and see what you could take home to go, ‘Look! The world is bigger than you thought it was, ‘”he said in an interview with Netflix Queue and A. “Then I found out that it would involve dealing with too many really large spiders.
The page also appeared in Sylvie’s love (2020) and has a musical duo called TUNYA with his brother, Tose. Page is a man of many interests and talents, so it would make sense for Brown to be similar.
With that said, who is Netflix’s favorite lead man partner Emily Brown? There is not much there, although daily mail managed to get some details.
Brown currently has no public social media.
Brown has apparently taken steps to keep her privacy after photos of her and Page came out. Brown does not have a public Instagram or Twitter at this time. His LinkedIn, which the Daily Mail cited in its article about him, appears to have been deleted.
She would be a freelance writer
Justjared and the Daily Mail report that Brown, 30, commissioned editorial work for companies such as Nike, Converse and Uber. The Mail cited Brown’s LinkedIn as no longer available. Entertainment tonight confirmed that Brown is a writer and soccer player, but his source hasn’t shared much more about his career.
And would be linked to the Football Beyond Borders charity
The Daily Mail reports that Brown is playing part-time for FBB, a charity that uses football to educate and enrich the lives of young people. The outlet posted photos of her wearing a Dulwich Hamlet Football Club hat, which suggests she supports the East Dulwich football team in south London.
She would have gone to the University of Manchester
Brown was interviewed by a student newspaper The tab while studying at the University of Manchester between 2009 and 2012, according to the Daily Mail. When asked if she had behaved badly, the outlet reports that she replied: “I managed to squeeze a giant vase, about 75 centimeters [30 inches] big, of a club without anyone noticing, even if there were flowers coming out of it. I also decided that I wanted curtains for my room so I stole a blind. And a guy from Faithless gave me a bunch of weed once when I was in Ibiza… ”
