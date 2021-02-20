Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is making waves on social media. She was the last star to go public with her Instagram account after Aryan and Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. From fashion photos to chill out scenes, her Instagram feed is swoon-worthy.
In her latest post, Shanaya Kapoor jumped on the monochrome sweatshirt trend while showing off Beyonc and Adidas’ third Ivy Park collection called ICY PARK.
Rightly titled ICY PARK, the collection takes the streets to the slopes, infusing mountain-ready silhouettes with classic streetwear elements to deliver a range of clothing, footwear and accessories that champion all forms of creative expression. .
Shanaya Kapoor wears a pink hoodie valued at $ 95 and cargo pants valued at $ 110 from the collection. Keeping the makeup pink in tone with pink lips and highlighted cheeks, the young starkid looks fabulous.
Meanwhile, professionally, Shanaya Kapoor was one of her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film assistants. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
READ ALSO: Shanaya Kapoor Shows Off Belly Dancing Skills While Grooving On Shakira’s’ Hips Dont Lie
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.