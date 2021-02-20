Kate Hudson addresses ‘music’ backlash: ‘It’s an important dialogue’





Kate hudson has addressed public criticism of the casting decisions and some controversial scenesmovie “Music”Friday night. Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress, plays the main character of the movie Music, whois a nonverbal teenager on the autism spectrum. Pop star Sia directed the movie and came under fire for not choosing an actor from the autism spectrum to play the role of music. In an interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live”,Hudson said she felt “terrible” when she heard that people felt excluded. The film has also faced backlash due to scenes in which Music’s character is held back to calm her down, which defenders have condemned. The backlash led to a warning being added at the start of the film. “It’s not a conversation of words. I think it’s like an important and ongoing dialogue to be had about, you know, neurotypical actors representing neurodivergent characters,” she said. Although Sia doubled down on her casting decision at the time, the artist, who has since deleted her Twitter account, apologized and said scenes where music is restricted will be removed “from all future impressions” and that she “listened to the wrong people and it is my responsibility, my research was clearly not deep enough, not broad enough.” After:Sia, facing backlash from autism community, adds warning to ‘Music’, removes Twitter “I encourage it, really, really, and I think just to say that ‘we’re listening’ and that’s an important dialogue to have,” Hudson said of the review. Hudson received a Golden Globe nomination ban the actress in a musical or a comedy in the movie for her characterZu, the older sister of music. During the interview, the award-nominated actress discussed her experience working with Sia in the popstar’s first film. Hudson described how intimidating it was to sing in front of the musician. “Yeah, definitely intimidating, but she’s not an intimidating person, she’s adorable and beautiful,” Hudson said. Hudson continued, “I think when people see the movie, they see the amount of love and sensitivity that went into it.”

