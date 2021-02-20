Opinion | Rush Limbaughs Life as a Hateful Woman





As Mr. Trump would later, Mr. Limbaugh had Mrs. Clinton and the Conservative public an insatiable appetite for attacks on her, in part to thank him for her success. And like Mr. Trump, Mr. Limbaugh then used his massive platform to threaten and denigrate smart, ambitious and politically engaged women. In 1992, Mr. Limbaugh introduced the term feminazi, a pejorative he assigned to women who stood up for their own rights in general, and for abortion rights in particular. It was his favorite term, he said, for women obsessed with perpetuating a modern Holocaust: abortion. The girls were not spared from his anger. Mr. Limbaugh told viewers from his 1993 TV show: Socks is the White House Cat. But did you know there is also a White House dog? And he held up a photo of Chelsea Clinton, who at the time was only 13. Two decades later, as he established a consistent pattern of racist and misogynistic hatred aimed at Barack and Michelle Obama, Mr. Limbaugh began to call Mrs. Obama Moochelle, reinforcing the idea that women are only worth their appearance, a rule. that he made. do not seem to apply to men. That Mr. Limbaughs’ fortune grew with this kind of extreme, schlocky rhetoric, could not have been lost on conservative politicians. The victories of civil rights and feminist movements in the 1960s and 1970s forced a major reorganization of American politics, with the Republican Party seizing opportunities for growth among whites angry at progress towards racial equality, and among men who don’t like women to change roles and grow taller. power in the workplace, society and the family. Mr. Limbaugh was the ur-character of this new type of conservative Republican: one who spoke loudly for traditional values ​​which in this case meant male authority over women as well as cultural, political and economic domination of women. Whites. But unlike many Republican politicians, he avoided dog-whistles and code words in favor of unvarnished bigotry. His talk show quickly became America’s most popular, riding a wave of resentment from white men while helping to stir it up. Realizing its reach, Republican politicians began to compete for the votes of its listeners. This meant solidifying firmly as opponents of women’s rights, privacy and progress. As much as moderate Republicans were able to publicly, at least occasionally, wring their hands over Mr. Limbaughs’ rudeness, they were happy to support his policies. Perhaps the best case study of Mr. Limbaughs’ grotesque efforts came in 2012, after Georgetown law student Sandra Fluke testified before Congress to urge mandatory contraceptive coverage in the ‘Affordable Care Act, which many congressional Republicans opposed.

