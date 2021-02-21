Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital





LONDON Prince Charles visited a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier in the week for observation and rest after falling ill. Charles arrived at King Edward VII Private Hospital by car in the afternoon and stayed there for about half an hour. The hospital’s website says visits are only allowed in exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic. Philip, 99, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace has described as a precautionary measure. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband is expected to stay over the weekend and into next week. Philips disease is not believed to be linked to COVID-19. He and the Queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January. Philip, who retired from public office in 2017, rarely appears in public. Its most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July. During the current coronavirus lockdown in England, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, stayed at Windsor Castle, west London, with the Queen, who has served in functions such as meetings with dignitaries from a distance. The Royal Household is planning celebrations to mark Philips’ 100th anniversary on June 10, if lockdown restrictions allow. Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the Queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The youngest great-grandchild, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, was born on February 9 and was named Augustus Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with one of his middle names in homage to the Duke of Edinburgh.

