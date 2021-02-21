Bollywood is ready to attend the presence of Rashmika Mandanna, CHECK OUT!

We saw how the fans act as actors and in return, all they want is to give them more and more films to entertain them. This time the South Indian crush that left us all gaga with her super cute feature, Rashmika Mandanna surprised us all by revealing that she would soon be making her Bollywood debut and that too with the lovely Munda Siddharth Malhotra .

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has announced that she will romanticize SOTY actor Siddharth Malhotra and that the film will move into its filming mode soon. Well that was all we dreamed of, seeing this nation’s crush in Bollywood when we are already done listening to her dub voice. Now we are going to see the real Rashmika and her presence will certainly catch the attention of all her die-hard fans.

No wonder you have to train yourself for your role and that’s what Rashmika Mandanna has been doing for 2 weeks. First, we got a clue when she was seen in Mumbai Film City and later at the airport. The delighted spy mission that has witnessed Siddharth Malhotra before will take us with their mission set in the 1970s which was about real events. Filmmakers like Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta are in talks to collaborate on the film.

A few days ago the movie poster came out and once again Rashmika Mandanna took it to her Instagram to share a pic with Siddharth Malhotra showing their movie script, see!