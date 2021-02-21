Manhunter Martian actor Harry Lennix addresses Joss Whedon Justice League allegations





2017 production Justice League has been under a cloud for years now. Last year things got even hotter after Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the film, brought forward allegations of “abuse” against Joss Whedon, who directed the feature after Zack Snyder had to resign. . With Zack Snyder’s Justice League, interest in the story refuses to die out. Now a number of former Whedon associates have come forward to share their own stories of abuse from him. Harry lennix, who stars as General Swanwick in the upcoming “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, and who has worked with Whedon in the past, weighed in on the controversy in a recent interview. RELATED: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Global Release Date Announced With Some Exceptions “I was not there during the period in question. I am sorry that anyone must have experienced what has been described. Obviously, there is a side of the story that we have heard. Joss commented. As you pointed out, I worked pretty closely with Joss for a few years there. I didn’t see that behavior, and at the same time, as an actor, my heart go to anyone who has had to endure this treatment. We are often treated like second class citizens. But I haven’t seen it and would be curious to know [Joss’s] answer to this was. “ Among the charges Joss Whedon faces is the charge of forcing Charisma Carpenter to step down Buffy the Vampire Slayer after she got pregnant, that he bragged about making writers cry on the sets of Firefly, that he was not allowed to be alone with Michelle Trachtenberg on the sets of Buffy, and openly denigrated Zack Snyder’s work on Justice League. Whedon’s many fanbases from the various shows and movies he has created over the years have been in turmoil since news of his behavior was confirmed by Carpenter, Trachtenberg and Sarah Michelle Gellar among many others. Whedon has already been forced to quit the next show Nevers after WarnerMedia investigated his behavior on set} after Ray Fisher’s invitation. Regarding Lennix, he expressed his hope that the whole affair would end in grace and forgiveness. “I just hope everyone can get on with their lives, to be honest with you. As a former seminarian, and as a person who made mistakes, I have been on one side or the other of this equation. Directors are sometimes insensitive to the needs or feelings of the actors, and sometimes the actors are in need, and sometimes they are too sensitive. I know I can be. Having said that, I hope that whatever happened that people could move on, and – aside from something unforgivable – that people can forgive each other, not just among themselves, but forgive themselves. “ Justice League by Zack Snyder stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent , Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. This news comes from Variety. Topics: Justice League

