Who is Heidi Cruz? 5 things about Ted Cruz’s wife – Hollywood life





Heidi Cruz made headlines for her time in Cancun, Mexico, with her two children after her husband Ted Cruz returned to their home state of Texas amid the extreme winter storm. Here are five things to know about her. Senator Ted cruz, 50, was back in Texas this week just a day after flying to Cancun, Mexico for a controversial getaway with his wife Heidi, 48 years old, and their two children, Caroline, 12 and Catherine, 10, during the winter storm crisis that left millions of people in the state without electricity and / or water. Despite her return, Heidi and the kids decided to stay at the popular vacation spot and were seen enjoying their time on a beach. All eyes are now on Heidi as she takes advantage of the hot sun in this tropical location as other Texans try to endure the chilly temperatures that have been causing issues like lack of heat and electricity since almost a week. Here are five things you need to know about Heidi and her journey with Ted. 1. What does Heidi Cruz do for a living? Heidi has worked as the US Managing Director at Goldman Sachs since 2012. She secured this prestigious position after graduating from Harvard Business School in 2000 with an MBA. 2. She has political experience. Heidi could easily pull a Hillary Clinton and stand for election herself. She worked on George W. Bushof the 2000 presidential campaign, and was director of the Western Hemisphere on the National Security Council from 2003 to 2004, according to Heavy.com. 3. George W. Bush helped her meet Ted. Heidi met Ted, who she can be seen with in the cozy photo below, while they both worked for George W., according to the Washington Times. Ted and Heidi’s first date was at an Austin bar called The Bitter End. They talked for hours and Heidi recalled, “It was certainly a very warm, lively and mutual conversation, and I was intrigued. [that] he asked such insightful and profound questions. They married in 2001. 4. Donald Trump threatened her on Twitter. The former president wrote that he would “spill the beans” about him by calling Ted a liar in a tweet after mistakenly thinking he was making fun of his wife, Melania Asset in Facebook ads in 2016. “Lyin ‘Ted Cruz just used a photo of Melania from a GQ shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin ‘Ted, or I’ll spill the beans on your wife! the tweet read. He also shared a photo posted by another Twitter user that insulted Heidi’s appearance. Melania’s photo was actually posted by an anti-Trump Super Pac and Ted took to Twitter shortly after to call Donald over the confusion. In addition to calling him “a coward whineer” and telling him to leave his wife “to hell”, he made sure to let her know that he had not published the photo. “The photo of your wife is not ours. Donald, if you try to attack Heidi, you are more cowardly than I thought. #classless, ”he wrote. Donald ultimately deleted the original tweet. 5. She suffered from depression. When Heidi quit her job at the White House in 2005, by Buzzfeed News, the transition to her life in Houston was difficult for her. In September 2005, she was found sitting near a highway with her head in her hands. A redacted police report said she was not intoxicated, but the officer believed Heidi was “a danger to herself.” Heidi used “prayer, Christian guidance, and the love and support of her husband and family” to overcome her depression.







