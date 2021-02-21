Time’s Up slams Brett Ratner’s return to Hollywood





Allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault first surfaced around the director in the fall of 2017.

The Time’s Up Foundation issued a statement in response to the dishonored news Hollywood director and producer Brett Ratner has announced a new feature film project. Marking his first directorial post since “Hercules” in 2014, a recently announced Milli Vanilli movie is said to be Ratner’s first project since the October 2017 sexual harassment and assault allegations of various women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Tina Tchen, President and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation, issued the following statement: “Time’s Up was born out of the national recognition of sexual harassment in the workplace. Our movement is the product of countless courageous acts on the part of many survivors, including those who spoke out against what they endured at the hands of Brett Ratner. The project announced earlier this week is in partnership between Millennium Media and Ratner’s RacPac Entertainment. “Not only did Ratner never acknowledge or apologize for the harm he caused, he also took legal action to try to silence the voices of survivors who came forward – a tactic out of the playbook. of the predator. You can’t go for a few years and then come back and act like nothing has happened. We have not – and will not forget -. And Millennium Media shouldn’t either. There should be no turning back. #wewontforgetbrett » Related Related Ratner is also credited as the director of “Rush Hour 2”, “Red Dragon”, “X-Men: The Last Stand”, “Tower Heist”, and more. Warner Bros. cut ties with Ratner in November 2017 following the allegations, which included Elliot Page accusing Ratner of taking the 18-year-old out in 2006, in front of onlookers, including Anna Paquin. Other accusations followed. Ratner has since denied the allegations. According to the deadline, he’s been attached to the Milli Vanilli biopic for over a decade. It was originally created at the Kennedy / Marshall Company. Ratner has had other legal battles, including an alleged sexual assault involving victim Melanie Kohler. Their legal dispute reportedly ended in 2018. Kohler alleged that Ratner attacked her in 2004 or 2005 while she was drunk at a club, and brought her back to the home of actor Robert Evans, where she alleged that he had raped her. Ratner hit her with a defamation lawsuit that was dropped. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







