Entertainment
The Métis British Queen featured in Netflix hit Bridgerton.
Some say when Prince Harry and Meghan got married, Queen Charlotte nodded.
CHARLOTTE, NC The hit Netflix series Bridgerton brings renewed attention to the Métis British Queen for whom our city is named.
Tom Hanchett, Charlotte Community Historian, said, Queen Charlotte is of course the namesake of our city.
He said WCNC Charlottes Sarah French as Queen Charlotte was a German born princess from Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Germany. However, its ancestral roots go back to King Alfonso III of Portugal.
Before her German ancestry, she had roots in a Portuguese royal family, the family of King Alfonso III, ”Hanchett said.
Until the 1100s, there was an Arab and African occupation of Portugal. It was there that King Alfonso III found his wife, who was a Moor. At that time, the word was used to describe people of Arab or African descent.
RELATED: “I’m Still a Black Man” | Top Mecklenburg County Law Enforcement Officials Share Their Perceptions of 2020 Events as Black Men
French spoken with Tekla Johnson, historian of African-American studies.
Referring to King Alfonso III, Johnson said, he somehow marched with his troops to a Moorish town called Faro and he demands the governor’s youngest daughter. ”
It was not a marriage. It was more of a concubinage, but it comes from a very high order, ”Johnson said.
Their son, Martn Alfonso, then married into a family of African descent – the Sousa family – further strengthening Queen Charlotte’s black heritage.
Remember back in the 1300s we weren’t engaged in the slave trade yet, so there wasn’t the stigma that came later, ”Johnson explained.
Shonda Rhimes puts a black actress in the role of Queen Charlotte and now everyone is talking about history, ”French said.
I think it’s great! I also think it’s good because it provokes conversations like this, ”Johnson replied.
Queen Charlotte will marry King George III, the British monarch who lost the Revolution and the colonies.
He marries a teenage girl. She is 17, Johnson said of Queen Charlottes’ marriage to King George III.
RELATED: Historic Black Colleges to Receive $ 650,000 to Preserve Campuses
The 18th century portrait of Queen Charlotte, by Sir Allan Ramsay, was used as propaganda in the colonies to win over enslaved blacks to Britain during the War of Independence. It is now hung in the Mint Museum, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Any schoolboy who comes to the museum remembers seeing this portrait of Queen Charlotte, Jonathan stuhlman, Senior Curator of American Art at the Mint Museum, said.
In 2007, artist Ken Aptekar was commissioned by the Mint Museum to explore Sir Allan Ramsays’ portrait of Queen Charlotte.
This sparked a dialogue that led to six images and a variety of interpretations of the Queen.
The six panels are what Aptekar created in response to Queen Charlotte. His work is truly community driven and driven, Stuhlman said.
Can you talk about what people saw when they saw his portrait? French asked.
There are phrases like Black, White, Other on one of them. There’s another one that says just immigrant, ”Stuhlman replied.
Some say when Prince Harry and Meghan got married, Queen Charlotte nodded. They were married on her birthday and were awarded the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Queen Charlotte’s son was the very first Duke of Sussex.
RELATED: Civil Rights Activist J. Charles Jones’ Lasting Impact in Charlotte
As you drive around the queen city and see Statue of Queen Charlotte in Charlotte Douglas or her portrait at the Currency Museum, you will now know a little more about the fascinating story of the woman who bears the name of our city.
More resources recommended by Johnson:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]