What’s New on Netflix: Shows To Binge Watch This Weekend, Including Behind Her Eyes

Netflix has released a slew of new shows and movies that we can find ourselves in as we spend another weekend in lockdown.

And for those who are already almost done with Netflix, other streaming platforms have a lot to offer as well.

Netflix, Sky, Amazon, BBC iPlayer, and NOWTV have kept us entertained during these tough times as we continue to bite into something to help us escape reality.

This week Sky Documentaries broke records for their high-profile documentary “Framing Britney Spears” which has caught the eye of many people online.

Coaching Britney Spears – Sky and NOWTV



(Image: Copyright unknown)



The first is the documentary that got the whole world talking.

Coaching Britney Spears takes a look at the singer’s rise to fame, her struggles in the limelight over the past 22 years and the controversial Guardianship scandal involving her father Jamie.

One of the most shocking moments in the documentary saw an American Family Fortunes-style show ask the question ‘Name one thing Britney Spears lost this year’ to which contestants replied ‘her hair’, ‘ “ her marriage ” and even “ her mind ” as the host laughed. .

Sky Documentaries is channel 114 for all Sky subscribers in the UK. It is also available on Virgin Media on channel 278.

Behind Her Eyes – Netflix



(Image: Netflix)



This all-new six-episode thriller only released on Netflix on Wednesday and has already had rave reviews.

Louise, a single mother and tired of her unsatisfying role as secretary, begins an affair with her new boss David before forming a friendship with his wife Adele.

The bizarre love triangle leads Louise to delve into a dangerous web of secrets, because no one and nothing is what it seems.

Tribes of Europe – Netflix

In post-apocalyptic Europe, amid wars between micro-states, three siblings fight for survival as a greater threat looms over the continent.

There are six episodes to wind down, all of which are available to watch right now on Netflix in the UK.

Crime Scene – Netflix



While not new this week, it is the most-watched show on Netflix in the UK right now.

If you’ve seen any mentions of the Cecil Hotel on social media over the past week, this show is the reason.

Los Angeles’ famous Cecil Hotel becomes infamy when guest Elisa Lam disappears. If you liked the serial killer documentary “ The Ted Bundy Tapes, ” you’ll want to put it on top of your Frenzy Watch because it’s created by the same person.

There are four episodes to get addicted to.

White House Farm – Netflix

If you missed it on ITV early last year, the six-part factual drama White House Farm revolves around a fateful night in August 1985 when five members of the same family were murdered on a farm. from Essex; Sheila Caffell, her six-year-old twins Daniel and Nicholas, and her parents, Nevill and June Bamber.

Essex Police initially believed Sheila, who had mental health issues, murdered her own family before turning the gun on herself. But suspicion then turned to his brother Jeremy.

It’s a sin – All4



(Image: channel 4)



The drama from acclaimed television writer Russel T. Davies, the man responsible for shows like Queer as Folk, Bob & Rose and Years & Years, talks about the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, the response of society and the struggles of those who heart it.

Courageous, powerful and highly educational, It’s A Sin has received rave reviews since the first episode hit screens, becoming the # 1 trend on Twitter.

The Bay – ITVHub





The sixth and final episode of the hit ITV series will be released on Wednesday night, but if you can’t wait to find out what’s going on or haven’t started it yet, you can watch all series 1 and 2 on ITVHub on the right now.

It was in 2019 that millions of viewers hooked up for the first time to the Morecambe show, with more than 7 million viewers in each episode.

Fans have become engrossed in the mystery surrounding the disappearance of twins Holly and Dylan and Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong’s unfortunate bond with family after sleeping with their stepfather the night they went missing.

It was an affair that was going to cost Lisa her job and as Series 2 began last month, she found herself in the doldrums of her career until the murder of a local businessman. brings back in the performance of his duties.

And there was good news for fans when The Bay’s third series was confirmed.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – BBC iPlayer



(Image: BBC iPlayer)



The second season has just started its sixth episode, and while some Drag Race fans have been left lukewarm by the last race in America, Drag Race UK just keeps getting stronger.

The Scottish Queen’s Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond have been absolutely amazing so far and we hope they make it through!

All Series 1 and all six of Season 2 episodes so far are available to watch on Iplayer. If you enter season 2, be prepared for the “ bing bang bong ” to get stuck in your head for eternity.

Netflix Movies

The streaming service released 78 new films this week, including Along Came Polly, AI, Mamma Mia, O Brother where are Thou, Open Water and Red Dragon.

Some of the others that have taken place in recent days include Bring It On suites All or Nothing and In It to Win It, The Meg and Van Helsing.