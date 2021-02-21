10 actors with the most movies on IMDb Top 250 list

For a long time, male narratives dominated the world of culture and criticism of moviegoers. Films have often been viewed as stereotypically portraying a male lead role with a co-star or even just a supporting female actress not playing a lead role. In fact, most of the films considered “the best” in mainstream discourse are those that specifically have largely male actors playing lead roles.

RELATED: 10 Great Directors Who Deserve To Be In IMDb’s Top 250 (But Aren’t)

This bias is of course reflected in IMDb’s Top 250 Movies list, which displays the top rated movies according to regular viewers. Looking at IMDb’s list, it’s impossible to find even a single actress who has the same number of highly rated films as her male colleagues. We hope that this balance will change in the future but, for now, here are the actors with the most movies on the list.

ten Brad Pitt – 5 movies

Brad Pitt has been an A-lister for some time now, but while he’s more concerned with production at the moment than acting, his acting filmography remains one of the strongest, even among peers.

His films in the IMDb Top 250 ListareFight Club, Se7en, Inglorious Basterds, Snatch, and 12 years of slavery.

9 Christian Bale – 6 movies

Christian Bale is best known for being a chameleon when it comes to transforming for different roles, but it was his acting skills and charisma that really helped him land the roles he played.

Bale’s films on IMDb’s 250 best listBatman begins, The black Knight, The dark knight rises, Prestige,Ford vs. Ferrari and,Howl’s moving castle (for which he voiced Howl in the dub).

8 Charlie Chaplin – 6 movies

Charlie Chaplin is an iconic filmmaker whose talent helped him become not only one of the greatest directors of all time, but also one of the most well-known actors, who was incredible in both comedy and in dramatic roles.

RELATED: 10 Most Controversial Movies To List The 250 Best IMDb Movies

Chaplin’s acting credits that earned him films on IMDb’s Top 250 list are Modern times, City lights, The great dictator, The child, The gold Rush, and The circus.

7 Hugo Weaving – 6 movies

Hugo Weaving is probably not an actor that anyone can immediately name. And yet, Weaving’s unique appearance has made him a memorable person even though he only appears in leading roles every now and then and often plays villains.

His films in the IMDb Top 250 ListareThe Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The matrix, V for Vendetta, and Hacksaw Ridge.

6 Michael Caine – 6 movies

In recent years, Michael Caine is best known for starring regularly in Christopher Nolan films. And although he already has some amazing works in his filmography, Nolan’s films have helped him to become a more recognizable actor among the general public.

No wonder his movies on IMDb’s Top 250 list are all Nolan’s creations,Batman begins, The black Knight, The dark knight rises, Creation, Interstellar, and Prestige.

5 Tom Hanks – 6 movies

Tom Hanks is possibly one of the most beloved actors around the world with a long career that still goes strong. His roles range from dramatic and comedy to those that fall somewhere in between and never fail to amaze and excite audiences, as well as earning him numerous nominations and victories.

RELATED: 5 Oldest (& Last 5) Movies on IMDb Top 250 List

Hanks Movies in IMDb Top 250 ListForrest Gump, The green Line, Save Private Ryan, Toy story, Toy story 3, and Catch Me If You Can.

4 Leonardo DiCaprio – 6 movies

Known as much for his looks as for his Oscar run and his environmental friendliness, Leonardo DiCaprio has remained an icon for generations and still lands some of the best roles of his career. Even as a teenager he was praised for his talent and considered a promising young actor who would quickly become famous.

DiCaprio has six films on IMDb’s 250 best listCreation, The dead, Django Unchained, the wolf of Wall Street, Shutter island, and Catch Me If You Can.

3 Morgan Freeman – 7 movies

Morgan Freeman is one of those actors whose appearance has remained constant over the years. But while some may know him as eternally old, others remember him for his distinctive voice that has told so many outstanding films.

Freeman’s movies in IMDb’s 250 Best Movies list are Shawshank’s Redemption, Se7en, Batman begins, The black Knight, Darkness rises, unforgiven, and Million dollar baby.

2 Samuel L. Jackson – 7 movies

Considered the highest-grossing actor of all time, it’s no surprise that Samuel L. Jackson has so many highly rated films. From crime classics to superhero films to animation – his filmography seems to have it all with actor playing one iconic role after another.

Jackson’s films on IMDb’s Top 250 list include pulp Fiction, Goodfellas, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Django Unchained, Inglorious Basterds, and jurassic park.

1 Robert De Niro – 9 movies

It is not surprising but still surprising that Robert De Nirois is the one with the most films on the list. His long career has given him several iconic roles and numerous nominations and victories in all major awards as audiences love him endlessly.

De Niro’s films on IMDb’s 250 Best List are The Godfather: Part II, Goodfellas, Joker, Once upon a time in america, Taxi driver, Heat, Casino, Angry bull, and The deer hunter.

NEXT: 5 Highest Rated (& 5 Lowest) Movies On IMDb Top 250 List



following

Cruella: 8 things we learned from the trailer







About the Author