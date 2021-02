Time’s Up says there should be no coming back for Brett Ratner

4:02 PM PST 02/20/2021



by



Trilby Beresford



Chief Executive Officer Tina Tchen wrote a statement on Saturday in response to reports that the filmmaker is setting up a new project.

Time’s Up wrote in a blog post on Saturday that there should be “no turning back” for Brett Ratner in Hollywood. In response to reports that Ratner is preparing a biopic of R&B duo Milli Vanilli, Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen released a declaration who said: “TIMES UP was born out of the national calculation on sexual harassment in the workplace. Our movement is the product of countless courageous acts by many survivors, including those who spoke out against what they endured at the hands of Brett Ratner. “ She continued: “Not only did Ratner never acknowledge or apologize for the harm he caused, but he also took legal action to try to silence the voices of survivors who came up with a tactic directly. in the predators playbook. You can’t go. for a few years, then resurface and act like nothing has happened. We haven’t and will not forget. And neither should Millennium Media . There should be no going back. #Wewontforgetbrett. “ Ratner, who is known for the Peak hour trilogy as well as X-Men: The Final Showdown and many other films, has made no public statement in response. The director and producer was accused in 2017 of sexual harassment or misconduct by several women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, who detailed their experiences in a story for The Los Angeles Times.Munns said the director masturbated in front of her when she visited her on the set of the 2004 film After the sunset,while Henstridge said Ratner forced her to give him a blowjob in her New York apartment in the 1990s. In 2018, Warner Bros. severed ties with Ratner, choosing not to renew his deal with his RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which had a $ 450 million funding facility covering the costs of some of the studio’s biggest projects. Time’s Up was founded in 2018 in response to the MeToo movement, as an organization fighting against sexual harassment in the workplace.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos