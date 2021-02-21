Obi-Wan Kenobi’s transformation possibly teased in new image of Ewan McGregor





A new image of Ewan McGregor flexing his muscles offers a potential glimpse into the transformation the Obi-Wan star Kenobi has undergone.

A new image may well offer some insight into the kind of transformation that Star wars fans can look forward to Ewan McGregor as Obi wan kenobi in the upcoming Disney + series. The spin-off is the highly anticipated latest foray into television for Star wars fans, with The Mandalorian having proven that television is indeed a valid medium for franchising. But so far, although it was announced in 2019, the Obi wan kenobi The series continues to leave fans guessing what exactly it will look like. The cast was one of the few reasonably stable sources of information about the production, and many fans were delighted to find that McGregor had indeed been re-selected to play the role of Obi-Wan Ben Kenobi. In addition to McGregor, his prequel teammate Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. The series is definitely on track to be a success. Building a new world around one of the franchise’s most intriguing characters is a wise move on Disney’s part. However, with so much uncertainty around Obi wan kenobi, it is currently difficult to separate rumors from facts. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Upcoming Star Wars Movie & Release Date Adding even more fuel to this fire is a new image of the Bespin Bulletin Instagram account. In it, a masked McGregor can be seen flexing his biceps inside what appears to be a gym. While there is no official confirmation from Disney regarding the photo, Bespin Bulletin assumed it was a photo of McGregor transforming into his character Obi-Wan. Commenting on McGregors’ physical condition, Bespin welcomes fans to the gun show, kicking off what is sure to be a time of much speculation. At present, even the Obi wan kenobi the filming schedule for the show is a bit of a mystery. It was initially announced that filming would begin in March of this year. But that quickly changed, with more reports indicating that filming was due in January before news arrived claiming filming would begin in the spring, as originally planned. McGregor certainly looks fit enough to start filming now, and production delays have apparently given him even more time to build those muscles. It would appear to be Obi-Wan Kenobi’s new look, however, Star wars Fans might be a little confused as to why a Jedi would need such strength, as physical strength has never been a part of Jedi chivalry. While it makes sense that McGregor would need to be physically fit for the more practical demands of his Obi wan kenobi role, it could also be that its significant transformation is due to another upcoming project. McGregor will star in Second World Wardirector Marc Forsters The cow, in which the Obi-wan star will play a soldier from WWII. As this project is currently listed as being in pre-production, it could very well be that McGregors’ weapon show is actually war-only, but not of the variety found in a galaxy far, far away. Next: Star Wars: Anakin’s Return Means Obi-Wan Series Should Also Launch Ahsoka Source:Bespin Bulletin Explanation of the hidden credits message from WandaVision

