Ready to challenge Bengal polls, says actor Yash Dasgupta days after joining BJP

Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he was ready to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, but said the final decision would be made by the left.

“I am ready to fight for the elections, but the final decision will be made by the party. If we want to make a change in the state and the country, we cannot do it by staying outside the system. We have to being in the system for I think it’s a good time to join politics, ”Dasgupta told ANI on Saturday.

The actor-turned-politician said there was unemployment in the state.

“There are no jobs in Bengal. Young people have to go to another state to find work. Bengal lags behind other states,” he said.

Dasgupta said keeping the balance between his work and politics would not be a problem for him.

“I see no problem in maintaining a balance between my work and politics. I recently met Amit Shah ji. He told me that there was nothing to fear and that I could work freely. I had my hands free.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled this year.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, of the 294 seats, Congress managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front won 33. The ruling TMC won 211 seats and the BJP won 3 seats.

The BJP has emerged as a strong candidate in the state after winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha in the 2019 general election.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.