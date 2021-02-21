Entertainment
Be Thankful During COVID and Tough Times
I can’t stop thinking how dire the situation is in Los Angeles, mainly because it’s been almost 12 months since I spent almost two months there during awards season for the. Today Display. It’s a lot of fun, the busiest time of my working year. Under normal circumstances, I would have expected to be there again this year; instead, Facebook and Instagram remind me of it almost every day.
This year, instead of going to Bali for a yoga retreat and juice cleanse, I spent part of my Christmas vacation in Brewarrina, a town in northwest New South Wales with a population of less than 1000 inhabitants. everyday; not a green juice in sight. I returned home more relaxed than I have been in years and the most expensive price for the trip was gasoline.
Right now, I spend every weekend in Muswellbrook, the small town in the Hunter Valley where I grew up. I’m here to strengthen my relationship with my family as one of us fights cancer.
Now I know (and trust me I know so please don @ me) it’s a tough time for everyone. A best friend of mine has been separated from her US based boyfriend, the person she loves most, since being away from the Sunset Tower lobby bar in West Hollywood. I posted a photo on social media earlier today lamenting the fact that I wasn’t in a bar in Los Angeles spending the time of my life, but changed my mind.
I am grateful. Not in a half-full glass, but in the way I can’t imagine not trying to help my family get over everything they were about to face on the other side of the world . (Plus, I lost 12 pounds last year because I didn’t have access to In-N-Out Burger and Panda Express.)
I have spent more time with my family in the past two months than in the past decade. I really feel challenged, but in a different way. Is everyone’s mom trying to tell them how to park?
I spend my Saturday nights sleeping in the spare bedroom at my mom’s house (she still lives in a housing commission) instead of the four star W Hollywood and I feel more grateful than ever. It is not lost on me that the same miserable virus that separates people from their loved ones has allowed me to be closer to mine.
In an interview, I once asked John Malkovich if he thought the world was more or less controlled by a bunch of idiots (I saw a quote attributed to him to that effect).
He replied: I truly believe that the world is mostly accidental and uncontrolled. I think people like to fantasize that it’s controlled, but I don’t really see any evidence of it.
And if it is controlled, you must question the capabilities of the peoples who control it. Because they don’t do a spectacular job, let’s put it that way.
And I think that’s more or less true. We never had much control over the course of our life. Now we have even less. The only thing we can control is how we react.
So, I will take the advice of the aforementioned child and be happy for my beloved, who is about to face the fight of his life. I will try to have a good day and remember it well, there is no point in worrying because it is.
This article appears in Sunday life magazine in the Sun-Herald and the Sunday age on sale February 21. To learn more about Sunday Life, visit The Sydney Morning Herald and Age.
Brooke Boney is the host of Nine’s Today. She was previously a Triple J newsreader and political correspondent for NITV.
