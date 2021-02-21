Sidney Poitier, first black man to win an Oscar for best actor, turns 94





In 1964, Sidney Poitier made history as the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor. He was recognized for his role as a construction worker inField lilies (1963). This set Poitier on the path to higher levels of success and impact for years to come. Today the world pays tribute to the work of the legendary icon as he celebrates his 94th birthday this year. During a interview, Sidney shared his thoughts on his success. I would only like to say that I was very lucky in the field of images. I worked with a certain consistency compared to a lot of other actors, I never stopped. The beginning Poitier was born on February 20, 1927 in Miami, Florida, when his parents were from the Bahamas. He grew up on Cat Island in the Bahamas and returned to Miami as a teenager to live with his brother. According to Business intern, Poitier struggled to find a job in the United States. He decided to enter the army during World War II. Then he applied to the American Negro Theater (ANT). After receiving a rejection for his accent, Portier spent time learning to read and studying his craft. Six months later he was accepted into the ANT. He worked as a janitor in exchange for acting lessons. After taking advantage of various production opportunities with ANT, Portier made his Broadway debut in Lysistrata. Poitier’s work changed Hollywood Poitier is known for breaking down color barriers in the film industry, becoming the country’s first black movie star who redefined the way African Americans were portrayed on television. Poitier has become the center of many titles. In an article from 1968, Variety noted the development of the mature Portier character who was a million light years beyond racial stereotypes of earlier roles such as Porgy and Bess from 1959. The Bahamian actor became the nation’s biggest movie star in 1967, according to Vanity Fair. He topped the Hollywood box office with three blockbuster films: To sir, with love; In the heat of the Night;andGuess who’s coming to dinner. Despite the civil unrest that hung over the country at the time, Poitier earned a place as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. Over the years, Portier has made a name for himself as an actor, producer and director. While there are still barriers in Hollywood, Portier has opened the door wider to others. He was an example of what is possible in Hollywood.







