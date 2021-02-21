All About the DealBook DC Policy Project





Top policymakers and business leaders will meet virtually next week for the DealBook DC Policy Project, to discuss the future of politics, the economy, the markets and more. Register here to join us, from anywhere in the world, for free. Policy prescriptions With a new administration in place in Washington, the real work and debate over political priorities begins in earnest. We’ve brought together some of the most influential players in this conversation to join us for a two-day event, the DealBook DC Strategy Project, it starts on Monday. Between a health crisis and a related economic downturn, there are crucial political questions about the way forward. And it’s not just about the stimulus needed to restart the economy in the short term, but the policies needed to create a sustainable and lasting recovery. Everything from taxes to work, trade, competition and markets is on the table.

The project began in December with a series of panel discussions with experts on climate policy, US-China relations, the future of capitalism and more. Starting Monday, we would dig into the details with a series of decision makers to understand how they view the most pressing challenges we face. I hope there will be lessons to be learned from the sessions that will advance the national debate and make us all think a little more deeply about our role in creating solutions. The agenda is below. Hope you can join us. Monday, February 22, 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the road to recovery The way out of the pandemic is paved with debt. In addition to the $ 1.9 trillion economic aid package that is now making its way through Congress, the White House raises the prospect of another big spending package focused on infrastructure. Although the economy is recovering faster than expected, it remains fragile and uneven. Navigate this path is Janet Yellen, the former chairman of the Federal Reserve who took over as Secretary of the Treasury last month. It faces pressure to reduce the deficit that swelled during the worst of the pandemic recession and to respond to fears that aggressive spending could fuel inflation as pent-up demand is unleashed. In addition to getting the economy back on its feet, Ms. Yellens’ to-do list includes revising Wall Street deregulation under former President Donald J. Trump, resetting U.S. trade relations and integrating inclusiveness, climate and other priorities in policymaking in a more holistic way than has been attempted before. Further reading: The Daily did an in-depth analysis of Ms Yellens’ biography, and how her background tells her why the smartest thing we can do is act big, as she said during her confirmation hearing.

Monday February 22, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. New York Attorney General Letitia James on the power of accountability Letitia james today has more large files and investigations than most lawyers will manage in their lifetime. The way she uses her power also shows how states can shape national politics. The New York state attorney general sued Amazon this week, accusing it of failing to protect warehouse workers amid the pandemic, undeterred by the company’s preemptive lawsuit to block the charges. Its recent inquiry into nursing home deaths revealed that New York had seriously underestimated the numbers. His office is also attacking the New York Police Department for its handling of racial justice protests last year and investigating fraud in Donald Trump’s business dealings in a civil lawsuit that could become a criminal case. She is suing the National Rifle Association and its officers over allegations of misconduct. She heads a coalition of attorneys general who are attacking Facebook, accusing the tech giant of illegally crushing competition. And yesterday, she also joined other GAs to urge Congress to cancel federal student debt in the name of consumer protection. And that’s just the short list. Further reading: When Ms James was elected in 2018, she broke a trio of racial and gender barriers: the first New York woman to be elected attorney general, the first black woman elected to a statewide office, and the first black person to become a lawyer. general. Monday February 22, 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Delta’s Ed Bastian on the future of travel Last year was the toughest year in Deltas history, according to Ed Bastian, the general manager of airlines. The carrier has reported a loss of more than $ 12 billion due to the stoppage of travel during the pandemic. But unlike its rivals, Delta was able to avoid massive holidays and turned down a bailout loan, choosing instead to raise funds in operate your loyalty program.

In addition to feeling the economic effects of pandemics, the airline industry is at the center of debates over health policies, such as making masks mandatory, which airlines have welcomed, and another calling for testing. of coronavirus before the trip, what they resisted for domestic flights. The industry as a whole is losing over $ 150 million every day, and that won’t change significantly until high-margin business travel picks up. But some experts say business travel may never make a full recovery, with in-person meetings permanently replaced by video conferencing. Further reading: Leadership is not a popularity contest, Mr. Bastian told our Corner Office columnist, in a high-profile interview about running the business through booms and busts. Monday February 22, 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. USAFacts’ Steve Ballmer on the Numbers Raise Since his resignation as CEO of Microsofts in 2014, Steve ballmer was busy while the The owner of the most energetic team in the NBA. He also founded USAFacts, a nonprofit group dedicated to presenting crucial data about the United States in easy-to-read formats. The idea behind the group, whose plans include an annual scorecard for the United States modeled on corporate annual reports, is to give Americans the important facts about their government they need to make informed political decisions. . Working with academics and other experts, Mr. Ballmers’ group aims, in their own words, to understand what the government is actually doing with taxpayer dollars. Further reading: Where $ 3.4 trillion in economic aid, the equivalent of $ 10,300 for every American has been spent over the past year.

Tuesday February 23, 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Karen Lynch of CVS Health on vaccine deployment Karen lynch took over CVS Health this month as the drugstore chain takes center stage in efforts to fight the pandemic. It is working with the government to distribute the coronavirus vaccine in its stores, as well as in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. To help these efforts, the company hired 15,000 employees at the end of last year. President Biden warned of gigantic logistical obstacles to the deployment. CVS, which could add $ 1 billion in profits In the coming year of the program, also aims to reach underserved communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Further reading: The pharmacist job market is booming as chains rush to recruit staff to manage demand for vaccines. Tuesday February 23, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Vlad Tenev of Robinhood and Jay Clayton, former chairman of the SEC, in the markets Nothing has caught Wall Streets’ attention more in recent weeks than the meme stock mania, as video game retailer GameStop and other unlikely companies briefly became the hottest things in the markets. At the center of the frenzy was online brokerage Robinhood, which drew millions of users with commission-free trades, but sparked outrage from its users by halting trading in GameStop and other stocks at the height of its power. mania. Vlad tenev, a co-founder of Robinhood and its CEO, was put in the spotlight. He faced hours of hostile questioning at a Congressional hearing Thursday on Robinhood’s business practices, which called attention to things normally obscure like payment for order flow, filing requirements clearing house and timing of trade settlements. Mr. Tenev called for changing some of these practices while defending others.

Joining him is Jay clayton, the veteran Wall Street lawyer who headed the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Trump administration. From the start of his tenure, Clayton said his mission was to protect the long-term interests of the Main Street investor. To that end, the commission cracked down on cryptocurrency frauds under its watch. What the SEC is doing now if anything to address another potential episode of meme stock turmoil (or something like that) is open to debate. (Mr. Clayton has since joined the U.S. companies, becoming the lead independent director of Apollo Global Management.) Further reading: Citadel Securities is an obscure company that manages over a quarter of all stock transactions in the United States (including a large portion of Robinhoods transactions), making it a key player in debates over the future of the structure. of the market. Tuesday February 23, 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Senator Mitt Romney on finding common ground Unlike many of his party colleagues, Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, crossed party lines to vote twice to convict President Donald Trump on articles of impeachment. Mr. Romney also recently proposed a family benefit program that would provide monthly payments of up to $ 350 per child, which was approved by many Democrats. This compares favorably to a plan by President Biden. Although some have accused him of being a Republican in name only, Mr. Romney is in fact politically conservative and works with members of the right wing of his party. He is draft a bill with Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas who would raise the minimum wage while banning businesses from hiring undocumented immigrants. This is typical of Mr. Romneys’ approach, in that it addresses concerns on both sides of the aisle.







