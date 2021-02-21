Kollywood star Vijay’s 65th project is highly anticipated by her fans. The young Tamil filmmaker Nelson Dilip Kumar will direct this crazy project under the production of Sun Pictures. The project will have its official launch very soon and the pre-production formalities are in full swing at the moment. Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are the favorites to play the film’s main lady.

Now, if the ongoing buzz in Tamil film circles is anything to pass, acclaimed Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the main antagonist against Vijay in this high profile film. It is well known that Nawaz made his debut in the south with Petta from Rajinikanth a few years ago. An official announcement regarding the inclusion of Nawaz in Thalapathy65 is expected.

