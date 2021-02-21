Sasha Calle is DC Universe’s very first Latina Supergirl





Can you fly That was the question posed to actor Sasha Calle, 22, by director Andy Muschietti, 47, just before telling her that his shed had gotten the role of Supergirl in the upcoming DC movie “The Flash”. Calle, who was born in Boston and is of Colombian descent, will be the first Latina to play the role. Muschietti called Calle on a video conference, and she realized that Shed had gotten the part when Muschietti pulled out the famous blue and red Supergirl outfit on screen to show her. She immediately became emotional. Sashe Calle on the set of “The Young and the Restless” in 2018. Johnny Vy / CBS / Getty Images You are Supergirl, he said. Can I panic for a second? she asked, then turned to break the news to someone in the room. I had him, she said, off-camera, and danced in his chair before I walked back to Muschietti and said: I’m probably not going to stop crying all day. Street shared the video on Instagram on Saturday saying she was still dealing with the news. She wrote in Spanish, A Latina Superhero ?! On what planet ?! Well, on this planet! What joy and what pride. She then thanked her mother and said, I adore you with all that I have. You are an example of a superhero. According to Dateline, Muschietti saw more than 400 actors audition for the role. It was Calles’s mixture of harshness and vulnerability that set her apart. The talent pool was really amazing and it was very difficult to make a decision, but we eventually found an actress who was meant to take on this role, Muschietti told Dateline. Calle is best known for playing Lola Rosales in The Young and the Restless, a role she’s been playing since 2018. She gained attention last year when she received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for a Young Performer. exceptional in a dramatic series. Although Calle is young, the road to Supergirl has been a long one. She has lived in the United States and Colombia, and her family fell through hard times when Calle was in high school, according to a 2018 interview with Soap Opera Digest. After drama school, “ The Young and the Restless ” was her big break, and Calle said in that same interview, I can buy food !, And this I used to to look at my bank account and everything (was) a concern, and now it’s so different. I was having a lot of trouble before booking Y&R. Related Thinking of her career, Calle said her drama school magazineYou really have to gain patience and focus. You will have to take side jobs that you might not like. You will go through many frustrations, tears. Heck, you might have a big break quickly, who knows. But I had a year and a half of constant rejection and over 100 auditions before I booked Y&R. You cannot take anything personally and you have to move, move, move. This big break seems to have come. Calle ended her Instagram post on Saturday with, Dreams come true, eh?







