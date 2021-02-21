Entertainment
Here’s why Kirsten Dunst feels ignored by Hollywood
Kirsten Dunst pointed out that some of her films like Marie Antoinette were shot when they were released and weren’t appreciated until later.
Kirsten Dunst is a household name and certainly doesn’t need an introduction, the star dominated the romantic comedy circuit in the 2000s.Bring it onmovie andWimbledonto theSpider Manfranchise and pretty much everything else. However, the star now feels that she has never really been recognized in the industry and wonders why she is never nominated for awards.
Audiences have seen Kirsten mature as an actor and take on more difficult roles, but the star obviously doesn’t think she’s genuinely recognized by her peers. It’s not uncommon for celebrities who were once in their prime to fall into oblivion, never to be seen on the big screen again. Kirsten certainly does not fit into this category, the former child actor has a successful career spanning over three decades.
She joins the MCU
Kirsten Dunst started out as a model and appeared in commercials when she was just three years old. The star made her film debut in Woody Allen’s Oedipus Wrecks, one of the chapters of New York Storiesanthology film. Since then shehas gone on to star in many notable and beloved films over the years. Most people probably remember herBring it on and looks like this was the movie that blew her career into stardom. There is no doubt that Kirsten is one of Hollywood’s most wanted women.
The actress is said to have earned around $ 20 million from the Spider Man deductible, which most people would consider a very decent amount, and depending on Celebrity Net Worth, and she won an additional $ 5 million for playing Lizzie Bradbury in the romantic tennis comedy Wimbledon. The actress also earned $ 8 million for Elizabethtown. The perception of an A-list celebrity status is that it often comes with impressive paychecks.
Dunst was recently seen in the Showtime comedy seriesBecome a God in central Florida,in which she was also an executive producer. Unfortunately, the show was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kirsten also has a movie in post-production called The power of the dogdue out in 2021. She will star alongside her actor husband Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Fans were excited by rumors Kirsten was reprising her role as Mary Jane Watson in the MCU Spider Man 3 went around. According to IMDb, “According to a new report, Tobey Maguire is currently in talks to return to Spider-Man 3. Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst is said to be firmly committed.”
Here’s why she feels ignored by Hollywood
Sometimes stars are underrated and don’t get the recognition they should for their work and contribution to the entertainment industry. Kirsten Dunst pointed out that some of her films like Marie Antoinette were reviewed on release and enjoyed later.
By The Independent, Kirsten told Sirius XMs In depth with Larry Flick, “The things that people [enjoy] are like, remember when Marie Antoinette [came out] did you panic? And now you all love it. Do you remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panoramic. Now you all love him, “she revealed.” It’s interesting to me. I feel like I do a lot of things that I do to people later on. “
She also lamented the lack of recognition from her peers in the industry and lamented the lack of award nominations. While her IMDb list paints a different picture, it does show that the star has in fact received many nominations over the course of her long, long career.
“I’ve never been recognized in my industry. I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe, like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for ‘Fargo’. still feel like someone i don’t know, maybe they think i’m just the girl from “Bring It On”? i don’t know. “
She added, “I just feel like, what have I done? I’m so cold. Maybe I’m not playing the game enough. I mean I’m doing everything I am. supposed to do. It’s not like I’m rude or I’m not advertising or anything. I just want to. I know all you got is your job at the end of the day. And that’s what really matters to everyone. “
Regardless, the fact remains that Kirsten Dunst is highly regarded by her extremely loyal fans who recognize her efforts and appreciate her contribution to the entertainment industry. When Reuters news outlet posted a derogatory tweet about the actress’ career, which has since been deleted, her fans rallied around her and called out to the outlet.
