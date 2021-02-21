Between pandemic stress and cold, many people experience a lower than normal energy level. While there are many supplements that claim to promote healthy energy levels, here are a few of my favorite energizing herbs.
Red Ginseng: Ginseng is known around the world for its energizing properties. Unfortunately, a good deal of this tonic herb has been found to be of poor quality and sometimes even found adulterated with other cheap fillers. Fortunately, a new ginseng called HRG-80 has avoided all of these problems and has shown benefits in clinical trials. It is cultivated in a way that increases the beneficial properties of ginseng, known as noble ginsenosides. This energizing supplement is available in capsules and also in faster acting chewable products.
Rhodiola: If you feel the stress of your daily life is lowering your energy levels, consider rhodiola rosea, an adaptogenic herb. Adaptogens are a class of herbs that are used to help support a healthy stress response. Not only is rhodiola great for stress support, it is also considered one of the most energizing adaptogenic herbs. Rhodiola can be found on its own, but it also works well with other adaptogens like holy basil and ashwagandha, so it also appears in many formulas for stress and focus.
Yerba Rug: The Yerba Rug is a traditional South American tea made from the leaf of a certain holly. This energizing tea is often enjoyed in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and other South American countries. While this herb does contain caffeine, its other properties, like B vitamins and theobromine, make yerba mat a longer lasting source of energy compared to the crash coffee ultimately brings. This herb is mostly found in tea bags and prepared drinks, but it can also be found in capsules combined with other energizing and concentrating herbs and vitamins.
If you notice lower energy levels than you would like, try one or two of these energizing herbs. Hopefully, these herbs can help bring you energy and focus your day again. As usual, consult your health care provider before starting any new supplement.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and part owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at [email protected]
