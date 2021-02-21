These Bollywood movies are coming to theaters near you soon! Complete list of films released in 2021





Bollywood has made several mega announcements over the past few days, outlining ambitious plans to release some of this year’s most important projects in theaters, next month on Diwali. From Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana to Ranveer Singh, several big stars are making the headlines of big projects that cumulatively cost hundreds of crores. The effort is clearly to instill confidence in the minds of an audience that is still hesitant to return to theaters, in the aftermath of the Covid lockdown. Is Bollywood ready to bounce back? Business analyst Atul Mohan told IANS: “What will happen to a movie’s fate cannot be predicted, but it is high time that it did. However, one should not forget that the cases of Covid are increasing at again and that the power to reduce room occupancy rests with the state government. If a situation arises, a night curfew may be imposed or occupancy may be reduced again. is the only problem. “ Filmmaker Vishnuvardhan, whose director Shershaah is slated to hit theaters on July 2, believes the good show from Vijay’s Tamil version, Master, has encouraged Bollywood producers to take the plunge. “I have a feeling that confidence in the industry came a bit late. It was just the question of one person initiating it. Life seems normal on the outside and, of course, with the precautions necessary, anything can be done. The only problem we faced was the problem of the seating capacity, but when ‘Master’ was released that fear was gone, “said Vishnuvardhan. Here is the list of films confirmed up to now for a big screen release so far, be sure, there will be plenty more to follow in the coming weeks. SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR (March 19) Dibakar Banerjee’s film with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. BUNTY AUR BABLI 2 (April 23) Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji star alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in director Varun V. Sharma, a follow-up to the 2005 debut film. BELL BOTTOM (May 28) Akshay Kumar stars in the spy thriller set in the 80s, starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film is directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari. 83 (June 4) Kabir Khan’s sports drama tells the story of India’s first World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh stars as underdog team captain Kapil Dev. JHUND (June 18) Amitabh Bachchan stars in the film by the creator of “Sairat” Nagraj Manjule. SHAMSHERA (June 25) Ranbir Kapoor stars in Karan Malhotra’s period action drama, starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. SHERSHAAH (July 2) The movie Vishnuvardhan is about Kargil’s war hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra tested by Sidharth Malhotra. CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI (July 9) Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor star in the romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor. ATRANGI RE (August 6) Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur star in Aanand L. Rai’s film, a romantic drama with music by AR Rahman. JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR (August 27) Ranveer Singh stars in the Divyang Thakkar comedy with the heroine “Arjun Reddy” Shalini Pandey. PRITHVIRAJ (November 5) Akshay Kumar plays in the Diwali version. Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s historical drama features ex-Miss India Manushi Chhillar in Bollywood. (Release dates are subject to change)







