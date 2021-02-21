Entertainment
Actor Tom Kenny also voiced a well-known Star Wars character
Tom Kenny might not be a household name, but the character he’s voiced for over 20 years is. The actor turned stand-up turned vocal artist is best known for his work as SpongeBob SquarePants.
However, Kenny’s impact on the lives of children from the 90s onwards goes far beyond his most iconic role. From the depths of the sea to a galaxy far, far away, Kenny’s work has shaped the childhood of generations.
Who is Tom Kenny?
From his biography on Fandango, Kenny made his stand-up debut. After several small appearances on television and on the big screen, he tried his hand at voice work. The kids of the ’90s may know him best for his work as Heffer onModern Rocko Life.However, its impact goes beyond cartoons. Kenny was one of the creative forces behind Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’sMr. Show.
However, her voice work paid the most bills. Dexter’s Lab, Powerpuff Girls, Dilbert, Futurama, Kenny has a fingerprint on many of the greatest cartoons of decades. Since 1999, however, his most iconic work has been SpongeBob. The show started out as children’s entertainment, but has remained a staple of their viewing into adulthood.
However, one of her most memorable wasn’t in Bikini Bottom, but in a rare franchise that’s even bigger than Spongebob.
Tom Kenny’s Next Biggest Role
While SpongeBob is enough to keep Kenny in the annals of cartoon history, he also has a fingerprint on the Star wars universe. According to its fandom page, Nute Gunray, whose animated form was created in the movie The clone wars, the viceroy of the Federation of Commerce. Working with Darth Sidious in the days leading up to his accession to the Emperor, Viceroy Gunray responded to the orders of the Sith Lord.
Kenny has appeared in a few episodes as Gunray. Yet her impact on the series has helped bring her to the beloved level she holds in a world whereStar warsthe media is not the guaranteed home run it once was.
However, if you ask Kenny, this is another role he can leave his impact on. He recently spoke about this impact and how it affects it.
Kenny on Kenny
Kennyspoke with Squireon the impact of his work. While he may not have the pioneering instincts of the late Mel Blanc, he sees how Blanc inspired him and hopes he may be able to do the same for future generations of fans.
“People say that, and it’s so meaningful because I was a kid who grew up loving cartoons and thinking about the people who voiced them all the time. Other guys would fantasize about meeting sports stars or whatever, and I would dream about spending time with Mel Blanc, ”he told the post.
Now Kenny is that person for another generation. He doesn’t take this lightly either. While some voice actors may want a spotlight the medium doesn’t always allow, he’s perfectly happy to let his characters live for themselves. After all, as many cartoons came and went over the past 22 years, Spongebob is as popular as ever. Kenny spoke about the emotional connection he has with fans.
“[The fondness] is related to their childhood, you know what I mean? Kenny told Esquire. “As they remember, you know, the old days, the people who left, how their lives changed. Anyway, people get really emotional, you know, and I’m an emotional Irishman, so the next thing you know, I’m sobbing with them. But one thing I’ve noticed that people, that drive people crazy, in a good way, is when they see me with Bill Fagerbakke, Patrick’s actor, hanging out, like just socially.
It’s easy to get caught up in cartoon characters and forget there’s an actor behind them. The fact that SpongeBob is such an important part of the cultural lexicon helps explain this. However, while nautical nonsense is what made Kenny the backstage star that he is, it is only a tiny fraction of his overall impact on the entertainment industry over the past thirty years. .
