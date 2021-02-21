Walker Buehler endorsed Trevor Bauer at Dodgers front office – Daily News

During Trevor Bauers’ introductory press conference on February 11, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said he gathered feedback from active players before making Bauer the highest paid player. of the season.

One of those active players was Walker Buehler.

During a Zoom call with reporters on Saturday, Buehler said he knew from previous conversations that Bauer was interested in playing in Los Angeles. He didn’t have to sell Bauer on the idea of ​​becoming a Dodger.

Obviously, I didn’t want to dissuade him in any way, Buehler said. I texted him a little through his free agency, like Hey, what’s the matter, what’s going on, you come here whatever. I had conversations here and there with guys at the front office, just what I knew about him. It exceeds my salary.

We were glad it worked, hes glad here. Now it’s all about coming together as a unit and figuring out the best way to win a bunch of games.

Bauer won the National League’s Cy Young Award after going 5-4 with an average 1.73 points earned for the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. His three-year contract brings in $ 38 million this year alone. in base salary and signing bonuses.

Bauer joins a starting rotation already loaded with talent. Clayton Kershaw has three Cy Youngs and a Most Valuable Player award on his sum. David Price won the Cy Young Award in 2012 with the Tampa Bay Rays. Buehler started the first game in four of the Dodgers’ last five playoffs.

For his part, Buehler salutes the infusion of talent.

It’s never a bad thing to have a guy who’s had the success he’s had in his career, especially last year, in our clubhouse and in our staff, talking and picking out the ones for himself. brains, Buehler said. That will be nice. The most important thing is to have another guy who’s been around a while who knows what he’s doing in a way that is a little different than all of us. Just another part of the collaborative effort.

FULL STEAM

Because the 2020 season was truncated to 60 regular season games, Buehler said he was able to condense the break he would normally take before a new season.

He will be more ready than he was in the past spring as he continued to pitch throughout the offseason, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Walker just felt there were a lot of balls left on the table. For him, continuing to throw in the winter to keep his arm moving will prepare the best for 21, so he did. Thrown in a pen (Friday) and looked very crisp and much sharper than it has in years past.

The COVID-19 pandemic and a blister on his finger limited Buehler to 36 2/3 innings during the 2020 regular season. It was the first time a blister bothered him in his career, Buehler said, and it didn’t. not been a problem since.

I think it will always be a sort of wait-and-see attitude, he says.

SQUEEZE GAME

All Cactus League matches through March 13 are scheduled as seven-end matches. They may be shortened to five innings or lengthened to nine innings by mutual agreement of the two managers, provided they notify Major League Baseball by 5:00 p.m. EST the day before.

In the unique circumstances created by playing in the middle of a pandemic, Roberts said he appreciates that degree of flexibility.

I think it’s great, not just because of the injuries in the field, but the potential to get COVID, to catch the virus that we just don’t know, he said. Well find out what we have every day. Not putting the jugs in danger is great for all of us.

ALSO

Roberts said receiver Keibert Ruiz, who is from Venezuela, was still trying to overcome a visa situation that prevented him from showing up to the camp.

Pitchers Joe Kelly and Mitchell White are not pitching due to arm pain. Roberts said there was no timeline for the resumption of either.

Clayton Kershaw pitched a 34-pitch session on Saturday, said Roberts, his first spring training. Kershaw has launched all of its locations, including some changes.