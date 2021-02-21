Bollywood: the big movies to look forward to this year – News





CT report Posted on February 21, 2021 at 08.51 Here are some of the best movies released in 2021. 1

out of 10 ‘83: The long awaited cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, hits theaters this summer. Ranveer, who tries out cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, shared a poster on Instagram on Friday. He captioned the poster: “June 4, 2021 !!! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. # thisis83. “The film is based on India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, directed by Kapil Dev. 83 will be broadcast in four languages ​​across India on the big screen. Release Date: June 4 2

out of 10 Shamshera: We look forward to Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen again with Shamshera. It stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and is directed by Karan Malhotra.Release Date: June 25 3

out of 10 The lower end of the bell: The spy thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor sees the first as a spy from the 1980s. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta and is produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. Release Date: May 21 4

out of 10 Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar: The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and is produced and directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, referred to as a ‘black comedy’, sees the two main stars reunite after making their Bollywood debut in 2012 Ishaqzaade. Release Date: March 19 5

out of 10 Jayeshbhai Jordaar: The film stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah and is a social comedy directed by Divyang Thakkar. Release Date: August 27 6

out of 10 Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari team up for the second installment of Bunty Aur Babli. The original starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead. Directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra / Yash Raj Films, the film sees Bunty and Babli return after a wave of thefts bearing their trademark seal. Release Date: April 23 7

out of 10 Atrangi Re: Another great movie to announce a date is that of Aanand L. Rai Atrangi Re. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. Atrangi Re went upstairs in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed filming in October after the lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra. Release Date: August 6 8

out of 10 Prithviraj: The historical drama stars Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan. It also stars former Miss India Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood and is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Release Date: November 5 9

out of 10 Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: This Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor star’s exit was first announced on Instagram with a shirtless photo of himself. Marked as a progressive love story, the film will see Ayushmann playing a multifunctional athlete. Release Date: July 9 ten

out of 10 Jhund: Starring Amitabh Bachchan Jhund is led by Sairat manufacturer Nagraj Manjule. “Covid has given us setbacks… but it’s time to come back now! WE ARE BACK AT THEATER .. JHUND is coming out June 18th !! Big B tweeted. The actor tries out a role based on Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in the sports drama. It is the story of a teacher who encourages street children to form a football team. Release Date: June 18

