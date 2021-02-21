Entertainment
5 tallest (and 5 shortest) actors in the cast
Shondalands hit the British drama of the Regency era, Bridgerton, has taken fans around the world by storm, becoming one of the most viewed and top rated shows in recent months. Still a fan favorite genre, this austen-esque period drama with pretty young women arguing to find their newlyweds.
Viewers curious about the cast may want to know who among the Bridgertonis taller than the rest and rises above their petite stature to deliver powerful performance.
ten Tallest: Bessie Carter 5 Ft. Ten
One of Featherington’s daughters, Prudence is one of two quintessentially silly Penelopes sisters. She, along with her sister Phillipa, is always on the lookout for suitors, pushed by a bossy mother.
Bessie Carter who plays Prudence, despite her character, is actually one of the biggest actors in the cast. At 5ft 10in, Carter has to dominate the other female actors, and even some men, on set.
9 Shortest: Ruby Barker 5 Ft. 6
Life might have been tough for gorgeous Marina Thompson in this lavish, costumed drama, though it is hoped that she will finally find happiness with her loving brother, Phillip.
Either way, Marina had been turning the fire for a while, giving Daphne and the Duke a run for their money. The actor is not particularly short but still shorter than a lot at 5ft 6.
8 The tallest: Luke Thomson 5 Ft. 11
Bridgerton’s other brother, Benedict, is played by handsome actor Luke Thomson. Benedict could turn out to be one of the few queer characters on Bridgerton there were certainly clues to that in season 1 and he’s set for a more central role in the seasons to come.
Benedict is also the only artistically minded person in the Bridgerton family besides intellectually inclined Eloise, with whom he seems to share the most camaraderie.
7 Shortest: Phoebe Dynevor 5 Ft. 5
Daphne Bridgerton started out looking gentle and submissive, but eventually proved to be courageous and completely capable of making her own decisions without her brother or husband making them for her.
Little Phoebe Dynevor is around 5ft 5in, which makes her one of the shortest actors on set.
6 The tallest: Ren-Jean Page 5 Ft. 11
Fans swooning over Simon Basset might want to know that René-Jean Page is 5 feet 11 inches tall, just under 6 feet.
The Duke of Hastings might no longer be the center of the storyline for the show’s second season if Vine is to be believed, but one hopes he will continue to make an impressive number nonetheless.
5 The shortest: Adjoa Andoh 5 Ft 4
Matriarch Lady Danbury is not someone to come across. She is for all intents and purposes like a mother to the young Duke, having given him love, and a home when his own father didn’t want him.
As formidable as her character is, actor Adjoa Andoh stands at a rather short stature of five feet, although one wouldn’t know from looking at her.
4 Biggest: Luke Newton 6 Ft.
Daphnes’ brother Colin, the third of the Bridgerton siblings, is played by English actor Luke Newton. Colin is currently traveling the world after being bitterly disappointed when his romance with Marina Thomson died out before it started.
The actor is one of the tallest in the cast at 6 feet, which makes him taller than Page and of course, Bailey, who plays his older brother Anthony.
3 Shortest: Sabrina Bartlett 5 Ft. 2
Sabrina Bartlett is playing Lord Bridgertons fierce secrecy, although she’s not much of a secret after all. Sienna Rosso is an opera singer engaging in shenanigans with the handsome Anthony, and falls victim to this young man’s moody, albeit possibly ultimately well-meaning confusion.
Bartlett, like Coughlan, is tiny although her characters, booming soprano voice, and fiery nature put her on par with actors of larger walk. Bartlett’s pairing with Jonathan Bailey, who isn’t particularly tall, is pretty cute whether or not it lasts on the show.
2 The tallest: Martin Imhangbe 6 Ft. 3
Simon Bassets’ friend and confidant, Mondrich, is played by strapping actor Martin Imhangbe. Mondrich is a boxer who seems to have fallen on hard times; the first season saw him fight against his will for the unscrupulous Lord Featherington to get the money cut.
Imhangbe is perhaps the tallest actor on set with an impressive 6ft 3in, which is several inches taller than Page himself.
1 Shortest: Nicola Coughlan 5 Ft.
Penelope Featherington might have a huge secret up her sleeve, after all she turned out to be Lady Whistledown, but Nicola Coughlan is the shortest actor at 5 feet tall.
Coughlans’ small stature is likely a boon to her character as Penelope isn’t someone who is taken very seriously on the face of it due to a deep-rooted prejudice in society towards taller men and women. , but is of course smarter and more academic than most of the other characters. .
