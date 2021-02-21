On SNL, Britney Spears asks for apologies from Cruz, Cuomo and Carano





It’s been a memorable week for public figures who have done wrong, and Saturday Night Live gave a few of them a forum to apologize on a fictional talk show called Oops, You Did It Again, hosted by Britney Spears, relatively flawless. This week’s broadcast, hosted by Bridgerton star Reg-Jean Page and starring musical guest Bad Bunny, began when cast member Chloe Fineman, playing Spears, reminded viewers they knew her thanks to my optimistic Instagram videos and the word guardianship. She added that she now has a show where people can come and apologize for things they did wrong, because after the documentary Free Britney came out, I get hundreds of apologies a day.

Her first guest was Senator Ted Cruz from Texas, played by Aidy Bryant with braided hair, bluejeans and a family vacation t-shirt in Cancn. Holding a frothy drink, Bryant half-heartedly explained that she wasn’t really tanned, I just cried in red for my fellow Texans, and that’s why I’m drinking in their honor, she said.

Bryant added that she was in a little hot water, which I think is something no one in Texas has. If her apology was insufficient, she said, I’m sorry, I’m pretty bad in human matters. The next guest on the show was Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York City, played by Pete Davidson. Davidson first asked the audience if he had hosted him because the indoor dinner was back in New York City, then sheepishly admitted: Okay, I know. It’s because of the nursing home stuff. Asked for clarification, Davidson added: Some of the people who died in nursing homes weren’t counted as nursing home deaths, they were counted as hospital deaths. That’s basically what happens at Disney World, okay? People are dying and they are moving bodies. They say: Oh, I guess Brenda died in the parking lot, not the cups of tea. Says New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thought he should be investigated, Davidson lashed out at him: I’m going to bury him in the highest grave this town has ever seen, he said.

The third and final guest was Gina Carano, the former Mandalorian star who was fired by Disney, played in the Cecily Strong sketch. Although Strong denied doing anything wrong, Fineman reminded him that she shared a post on Instagram comparing US politics to Nazi Germany. I never would have made that Nazi comparison if I had known everyone was going to be so Nazi about it, Strong said. When Bryants Cruz tried to sympathize with her, Strong pushed her away: I’m strong and you’re a bunch of soup, she said. Cultural barometer of the week

SNL has been generous this week when it comes to actors who are new to the pop culture firmament, including its host, Page (whose period romance Bridgerton was satirical in this somewhat debauched sketch aired late at night). Earlier in the evening, during an actor roundtable sendoff hosted by Ego Nwodim, Page appeared as actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays Malcolm X in One Night in Miami. Chris Redd played Judas and Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya.

The recreations of these actors and their award-winning films were pretty impeccable. The jokes, however, were mostly about the Nwodims character trusting the actors’ British accents (and about Kenan Thompson as Ice Cube, whose efforts to impersonate Brits didn’t go so well. good). Video clip of the week

Nwodim returned for some well-deserved screen time in this well-produced music video, playing a nightclub boss whose fantasy of banging him with a handsome party mate (Page) gives way to the reality she has. , in fact, past last year, she lived in lockdown in her apartment and gradually lost her mind. (Hence the title of the song, Loco.) While Nwodim raps in the video: Im loco, like my brain goes bankrupt / But hey, either you laugh or you cry like Coco. His few acquaintances include Davidson (who went so mad in his own 40s that he understands the movie Tenet) and Bad Bunny (as a singing houseplant). Jokes of the week

At the Weekend Updates office, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che continued to tell Cruzs canceled vacations in Cancn and the winter weather crisis in Texas.

Jost started: Well if you hate Ted Cruz it’s been a pretty fun week. And if you love Ted Cruz, then you are Ted Cruz. Senator Cruz, whose face is slowly being recaptured by nature, said his decision to go on a family vacation to Cancun during the Texass weather emergency was clearly a mistake. Much like the tattoo, it got there. [At that moment, a satirical photo appeared behind Jost of a lower-back tattoo of a leaping dolphin.] Jost continued: Cruz first released a statement saying that he only went on vacation because his daughters had made him leave. And if you think it was wrong to throw his daughters under the bus, Cruz would like you to know that this statement was his wife’s idea. I love that after he gave up on Texas he came back with a Texas flag mask on like nothing had happened. It’s like Jared and Ivanka walking Fifth Avenue in I Love New York shirts. Che picked up the riff, adding: Cruz would have returned from Mexico even earlier, but it took him about 40 minutes to get out of a hammock. This week, the massive winter storm caused millions of Texans to lose power. It was the most snowfall seen in Texas since the Michael Irvins Super Bowl night. Many Texans are without heat and without clean water after pipes have frozen in the extreme cold. Boy, that sort of thing would never happen in New York City, said people who never lived in the projects. Weekend update a little bit of the week

Davidson returned to the weekend update office for the last of his series of personal monologues, this one on the impact of having spent Valentine’s Day locked out. As Davidson explained, this was the first time that being alone wasn’t my fault. And, he said, after watching the documentary Saving Britney with his mother, he had to leave the home they share on Staten Island. With mock grief, Davidson said: My mom has a lot more reason to take charge of my finances than Britneys dad ever did. I was like: Wait, can she do that? And she didn’t? She doesn’t love me? Britney just shaved her head. I got a life size tattoo of the Tootsie Pop owl. Davidson added: My mom really likes this show. No matter what I do, I have never been asked to leave. In addition, they are both very old and visibly tired.







