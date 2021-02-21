Shaman King reboot confirms voice actor Lyserg’s return





Shaman king has confirmed that the Lyserg voice actor will return for the new animated series! Hiroyuki takei Shaman king will have another big chance to experience the glory of the anime after the debut of the first anime adaptation 20 years ago. Things are looking a lot different this time around, however, as this new anime will aim to adapt the full series as Takei intended rather than being forced to come up with its own original ending due to the series’ truncated ending. . first before Takei revisits it years after the fact. Even if Shaman kingThe new anime in the franchise will give the franchise a major facelift, there will be some familiar elements to enjoy. There may be some new looks for Yoh Asakura and the others, but many of the cast will be returning from the original anime adaptation. A recently confirmed return is Yoko Soumi, who returns to once again perform the voice of Lyserg Diethel. Check out Lyserg’s new character design below: [Informations supplémentaires sur la distribution levées] More information on the cast and characters is released! Lyserg Diethel: #Yoko Soumi Actor comments are also posted on the official website!https://t.co/z0iKDpehU1#SHAMANKING pic.twitter.com/Vn8EwzRkZ0 – Responsible for the “SHAMAN KING” project (@SHAMANKING_PR) February 18, 2021 Soumi won’t be the only returning name in this first series, as previously confirmed returns include Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Inuko Inuyama as Manta Oyamada, Romi Park as Tao Ren, Michiko Neya as Tao Jun, Yuji Ueda as Horohoro, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura and Takehito Koyasu as Faust VII. There will be new cast members joining the fray this time around with a new voice for Yoh himself leading the way. Yoko Hikasa will be Yoh’s new voice, replacing Yuko Sato from the original series. There will also be a number of new additions to the cast, and there is still a lot to reveal as we head to its April premiere. But what do you think of the new comeback? Are you excited to see this new version of the classic Shaman king series? What moments are you most looking forward to in the new series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly on anything animated and other cool stuff. @Valdezology on Twitter!







