Entertainment
Bridgerton star Reg-Jean Page as host drives women crazy
Someone alerted Lady Whistledown.Reg-Jean Page, who plays Netflix hit Duke of Hastingson Simon Basset “Bridgerton, “hosted” Saturday Night Live “this weekend and some of the female cast members couldn’t contain their excitement.
Aidy Bryant (after abandoning her Ted Cruz Cancuncornrows) playfully interrupted the actor’s monologue to announce that she would be his “SNL” affair, “a personal escort for all your personal needs.” “All you need alcohol, a massage,” she offered, nervously adopting a bit of a British accent.
But Bryant wasn’t the only “SNL” player trying to pull off the old bonding trick. Enter Ego Nwodim offering his services with a bow to Page.
“You two can relax,” Page insisted. “I’m not like my character the duke.”
Looking at the camera as the alluring music began to play, he continued. “Actually, I’m pretty shy … It’s hard for me to talk about myself because, well, I mostly want to listen.” Page then took a sip of the snifter that got the ladies hot and deranged.
“OK, this is dangerous,” Nwodim joked.
“Yeah, yeah, we’re just big fans of the duke and the ‘Bridgerton“And see your butt,” said Bryant.
After Page teased the women by singing “Unchained Melody”, Chloe Fineman appeared dressed as the Duke’s lover, Daphne Bridgerton.
Later in the series, “SNL” revisited the Netflix series with Fineman as the actress who plays Daphne, Phoebe Dynevor. She and Page, who played himself, needed to meet some intimacy coordinators before shooting a love scene. While their usual coordinator was unavailable, Richie (Mikey Day) and his nephew, Randy (Pete Davidson), were there to help. Apparently, they “took a Zoom and were certified to do all the sex scenes.”
They were as bad as it sounds, with protective clothing they thought was clean.
Too bad they also made up the body makeup team.
