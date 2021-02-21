Last year, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that Shah Rukh Khan had started filming Pathan, an action-packed drama. It was after almost two years that the actor returned to the set after his last outing. Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play Pathan in 2022

While there is plenty of anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen, fans will have to wait to see him again in action. It will be released in 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan has long hair and will look edgy for War The action flick by director Siddharth Anand. The film is included in the YRF 50 years slate. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are part of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia trying out the role of the head of the department. Salman Khan has a cameo in the movie because he will appear as Tiger. This will be the YRF spy multiverse with Pathan, Tiger and The war Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan get together.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone To Shake One Leg In Groovy Dance Number Facing Shah Rukh Khan In Pathan

Other pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.