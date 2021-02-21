Karisma Kapoor’s adorable message to sister Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby





Karisma Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor ) Strong points “She’s my sister when she was newborn,” Karisma wrote in her post

“Now she’s still a mom!” Karisma added

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child on Sunday morning New Delhi: Karisma Kapoor’s happiness knows no bounds – her sister, actress Kareena Kapoor, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. Karisma shared the joy of becoming a “rebellion again “on Instagram by posting a million dollar photo of Kareena Kapoor from when she was little. The blast from the past features Randhir Kapoor holding his newborn daughter, Kareena, in her arms with pint-sized Karisma Kapoor sitting next to him and posing happily for the camera. Sharing the photo, Karisma Kapoor wrote: “She was my sister when she was newborn and now she is at new mom! And i am a rebellion again, so excited. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are also parents of four-year-old Taimur. See Karisma Kapoor’s post here: Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai around 9 a.m. on Sunday. Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had earlier today told the PTI news agency: “She gave birth to a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I will visit them soon.” Last year, a few months after Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy, Karisma posted a boomerang in which she was preparing for a shoot with her pregnant sister. “Working with sisters is always the best,” she captioned. And on Kareena Kapoor’s 40th birthday, Karisma shared this super cute pic with an equally adorable caption. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ALT Balaji and ZEE5 web series Mentality where she shared screen space with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. His latest film in Hindi remains Dangerous ishhq, after which she starred in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos