Atrangi Re, 83, Bellbottom, Shershah: release dates for big movies that are raining in Bollywood





The good times are back seems to be the common sentiment in the Hindi film industry to this day. Last week just sparked excitement among theatergoers, with directors finally deciding to release their long-awaited films after a year of lull at the box office. The confirmed release dates show the courage and confidence they now have, in the two people entering the halls despite the Covid pandemic, and that it will pay off. Producer Bhushan Kumar, who announced the release dates of five films – Satyameva Jayate 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Atrangi Re, Jhund and Luv Ranjans next untitled, says: Producers and theater owners supporting each other, many d ‘between us decided to release our films in theaters. As a studio and my partner producers, we really think it’s important that we release great movies to bring our audiences to the movies and support the industry. We’ll be announcing a few of our other movies in the coming days. Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khans Atrangi Re hits theaters August 6 The commercial fraternity is naturally satisfied with the developments. Business analyst Joginder Tuteja says it was expected, and it was about time, as the Southern film industry has been showing lately how safe the theatrical release is. A conversation must have taken place between the producers and the Multiplex association, this is where everything was blocked. When the big movies arrive, the low and mid-budget movies follow. It will have a domino effect, you can expect at least 24 more films to be announced in the next week, he says. Arguing on behalf of Bollywood to those who feel why Hindi films haven’t done it sooner like southern films, he adds: In the south, they have to take care of their region. Talking about Pan India takes time. They have to see if the states have opened theaters or not, as they come out on over 4,000 screens. Regional films get a 1000, and they’re done, so we can’t blame Bollywood for lagging behind. Ayushmann Khurrana – Vaani Kapoor star Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releases July 9 Shibashish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, who is behind Sooryavanshi and 83, said: All the big stars have announced their movies, and with announcements like this, it basically means that the producers are convinced that if we release movies, the audience will be coming to theaters. . THEATERS TAKE Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis India, says cinemas are ready to welcome their customers with this barrage of releases. It was always a question of who would take the first step, and after seeing what was going on in the South, where big budget movies like Master, and even low budget movies did well. The latter was not expected and the figures were very encouraging. With 100% occupation in most states, it was only a matter of time before Bollywood started blocking dates, he believes. Rajender Jyala, director of programming at INOX Leisure, echoes similar sentiments, who states: We are ready and we are complying with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) provided by the central government and the government of the ‘State. Today, with the exception of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Kerala, all states are operating at 100% capacity. We are happy and excited for 2021 now. Interact with the author on Twitter / @ RishabhSuri02 To follow @htshowbiz on Twitter







