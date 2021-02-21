Entertainment
Elliot Page’s birthday: 7 times actor Juno made black the hottest (See photos)
Elliot Page, the Juno the actor is celebrating his birthday today and this year’s celebration will be very special for him. After the actor became transgender last year, he’s been praised for embracing who he really is. Elliot in a lengthy Instagram post had shared his revelation while also informing about the relief he got after going public with the announcement. Elliot, formerly known as Ellen Page, is a Canadian actor known for his good acting skills and mastery of androgynous fashion.Hugh Jackman and Ellen DeGeneres send love to Elliot Page after coming out as transgender (See tweets).
Even before Elliot introduced himself as transgender, he was still a well-dressed celebrity on the red carpet. Without insisting too much on the feminine silhouettes, (he did it a few times), he kept his dress and his style extremely neutral. With his powerful dressing, he was able to make headlines while also becoming the new favorite of the masses. Now when we look at her attempts we probably understand the thought process behind her choice of outfits. As the actor prepares to cut his birthday cake this time around, we take a look at his style file from the recent past.Elliot Page and Emma Portner file for divorce, couple’s statement on separation after three years of marriage.
Mastering the art of gender-fluid fashion
Elliot Page (Photo credits: Instagram)
Love it!
Elliot Page (Photo credits: Instagram)
When in doubt, wear a black look!
Elliot Page (Photo credits: Instagram)
The little black dress is a must-have
Elliot Page (Photo credits: Instagram)
Loving her androgynous fashion
Elliot Page (Photo credits: Instagram)
What are we even saying ?!
Elliot Page (Photo credits: Instagram)
Kill and how!
Elliot Page (Photo credits: Instagram)
Recently, Elliot shared an update of the sets of The Umbrella Academy, season 3. The actor is part of the popular Netflix series and probably has a slightly more crucial role to play in it. Elliot’s performance has always been praised by critics and internet users alike, and we hope Season 3 brings him so much applause. On that note, here is a toast to his talent. Happy birthday, Elliot, good luck!
