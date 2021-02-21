Louise Redknapp wanted to walk past a bus after split with Jamie





Louise Redknapp was so upset by her breakup with husband Jamie that she considered stepping out in front of a bus to end her unrest, she revealed. The former pop star told You Magazine that she was so unhappy after leaving her marriage to the former England footballer that she was considering suicide. Redknapp, 46, said it was the thought of her children Charley, now 16, and Beau, now 12, without a mother that forced her to stop her suicidal thoughts as she stood at the exterior of Selfridges on Oxford Street. Speaking to the magazine, she said: I would find myself in central London, watching the buses go by and wondering if it would be easier for a bus to get me out. It would be enough for me to go out at the wrong time and it would be all over. When asked if suicide was a real possibility, she replied: I think so, for a split second. I was like, I really wish it all went away. Prior to marrying Jamie in 1998, Ms Redknapp rose to fame in the mid-1990s as Louise Nurding, a member of the hit girl group Eternal. She was voted sexiest woman of the decade by FHM magazine in 2004. Related His decision to part ways with the footballer-turned-expert in 2017 came just months after making the Strictly Come Dancing final. She said she regretted the abrupt end of her 19-year marriage and wished she had put more effort into saving the relationship. Jamie Redknapp, 47, who is now dating Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie, has reinvented himself as a TV star in shows such as Skys A League Of their Own. His ex-wife said she missed out on his career as a busy mother and housewife at their home in Surrey, and was the one waiting for him to come home from work. Redknapp has written about his experiences in a new book titledYou have this: and other things I wish I had known.

