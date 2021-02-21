The Jharkhand Congress claims that dancing at a farmers’ gathering is “a ritual”; clarifies “ no Bollywood song ”





After the Congress party angered the BJP at a dancer who sang to the tunes of a Bollywood song during the Kisan Janakrosh party rally in Saraikela de Jharkhand, spokesman Rakesh Singha said it was the ritual of Jharkhand Adivasis. Speaking further, Congress spokesperson for Jarkhand said they used music or an instrument to express happiness or anger. While declaring that Saraikela is an Adivasi majority area, Sinha assured that strict measures will be taken if film music is played during the rally. READ | ‘Dispel misinformation about MSP’: Captain Amarinder expresses concerns to PM over agricultural laws BJP slams Congress for dance performance at Jharkhand farmers’ rally A congressional rally for Kisan Janakrosh in Saraikela, Jharkhand on Saturday saw a dancer sing along to a Bollywood song as party leaders watched from the stage. The Congress rally in Saraikela drew the ire of the BJP who questioned the intention and involvement of the big old party in the ongoing agricultural protests. In a video of the dance performed at the Janakrosh rally that goes viral on social media, the leaders can be seen watching the show sitting on stage. Sharing a clip of the dance at the congressional rally, BJP spokesman RP Singh questioned the authenticity of the congressional protests in favor of farmers and also asked who would be next to show up at their protest against agricultural laws. Former Union Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore criticized Congress and noted that the party would go to any extent to get farmers to oppose Central Farm laws. READ | Dushyant Chautala fights for talks over farm laws, says ‘center has accepted most demands’ Dead end on agricultural laws The Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020 aims to free farmers from the constraints of national agricultural market committees, which would allow them to sell their products anywhere. At the same time, the Agreement on Price Assurance and Farmers’ Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers and exporters for agricultural services. The Essentials (Amendment) Act 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs, including grains, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds and oils should be regulated only in exceptional circumstances. At present, talks between the Union government and the farmers’ unions have stalled. READ | Republic TV accesses video of Maulana urging people to attend Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra on February 13 This is because the agricultural associations refused to accept the Centre’s proposal to suspend the implementation of the aforementioned legislation for a year and a half. While the latest round of talks lasted nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed the two sides remained face to face for less than 30 minutes. The rift between the two sides widened further on January 26 after the rally of farmers’ tractors turned violent, injuring 510 Delhi police and damaging public property. In his response to the vote of thanks on the President’s speech in the Lower House on February 10, PM Modi made another opening to farmers. Noting that the Mandi system and minimum support price procurement will not be affected in any way, he expressed willingness to change the laws. READ | Rahul Gandhi questions Defense Ministry officials on OROP, defense budget allocation







