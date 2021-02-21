Entertainment
Trisha Goddard feared she gave her daughter HIV
- Bang showbiz
- February 21, 2021
TV presenter Trisha Goddard admitted she didn’t know her ex-husband had AIDS
Trisha Goddard feared that she gave her daughter Billie HIV soon after giving birth.
The 63-year-old TV presenter who took Billie, 31, and Madison, 28, with her second husband Mark Greive only found out that her first husband, Australian politician Robert Nestdale, was secretly gay and had died of AIDS after the arrival of Billie.
She said, “I don’t know how I got it. I was Roberts’ wife and yet I didn’t know he had AIDS.
“I remember taking this test and being horrified that they might have to draw blood from my little baby.
“But then the doctor said it wasn’t necessary because if I had it and was breastfeeding, she would already have it.
“I will never forget this terrible feeling, that I could have transmitted the disease through my milk. It was your worst nightmare. When I found out that I had tested negative, I collapsed and cried.
Trisha and Robert’s relationship was on the rocks before they even got married.
The duo had already started sleeping in separate beds at Roberts Sydney and she knew she wasn’t in love at the time.
She told The Sun newspaper: “Even as he slipped the engagement ring on my finger, I knew I wasn’t in love and I wasn’t so sure he was happy either.
“It was the same at our wedding. As I stood next to him at the altar, I thought, what have you done, you silly cow?
“I married him because he could take me to places. It cannot be denied that my behavior was mercenary. But his motives for marrying me were also suspect.”
Trisha also admitted that their sex life was terrible.
She shared, “Robert couldn’t do it or would lose interest. Within three months we were in separate beds.”
