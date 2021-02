Image source: TWITTER / TARAN ADARSH Attack star John Abraham to hit theaters ahead of Independence Day Actor John Abraham’s next action piece, “Attack,” will be released worldwide on August 13. The fictional story would be inspired by real events, in the context of a hostage crisis. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. “Attack” is written and directed by newbie Lakshya Raj Anand and is a rescue story by an attack team led by a lone ranger played by John. The film is jointly produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. John Abraham says, “’Attack’ is a tense action artist with a strong script … a genre that I love! At JA Entertainment, we strive to push the boundaries and produce films that entertain and have something very different to show our increasingly discerning audiences. The film’s release in theaters this Independence Weekend adds to my excitement. “ Making the announcement, Indian film critic Tran Adarsh ​​wrote, “JOHN ABRAHAM: #ATTACK CONFIRMED INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND … #Attack – featuring #JohnAbraham, #JacquelineFernandez and #RakulPreet – to be released August 13, 2021 [#IndependenceDay weekend]… Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. “ “#Attack is produced by PEN Studios [Jayantilal Gada], JA Entertainment [John Abraham] and Ajay Kapoor, ”added adarsh. The actor, who is known for doing high-octane action scenes on his own, was recently injured by a hit. John shared a video on his Instagram in which he can be seen cleaning up his neck injuries but still smiling. John Abraham wrote: “How it started… how it’s going. I love it… it’s all part of the fun!” Previously, the superstar had given a glimpse of a bike stunt from his upcoming movie Attack. He shared the video in which he was seen wearing an all-black ensemble for the stunt. In the clip, he quickly zoomed in on a bicycle as the crew filmed him. “Stunting #action #bikes #attack,” he captioned the video. Meanwhile, John Abraham recently announced another movie. The actor will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain: Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Speaking to Instagram, he wrote: “Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!” The film will be released on February 11, 2022. Also, John Abraham is gearing up to be back onscreen in his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. Director Milap Zaveri also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel to 2018 action drama Satyameva. Jayate.







