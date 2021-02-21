Connect with us

February 21, 2021 famous birthdays list includes celebrities Jordan Peele, Sophie Turner

Top celebrity birthdays February 21, 2021

Birthday wishes go out to Jordan Peele, Sophie Turner and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on February 21, and learn an interesting fact about each one.

Anthony Daniels

Anthony Daniels arrives at the World Premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Actor Anthony Daniels turns 75

Fun Fact: Legolas’ voice in the 1978 animated version of Lord of the Rings

Kelsey Grammer, Kayte Walsh

Actor Kelsey Grammer and partner actress Kayte Walsh pose for photographers as they arrive at the 2019 BAFTA Television Awards in London on Sunday, May 12, 2019 (Photo by Grant Pollard / Invision / AP)Grant Pollard / Invision / AP

Actor Kelsey Grammer turns 66

Fun fact: won Primetime Emmys for his work on Frasier and The Simpsons

Daniel Baldwin, William Baldwin

William Baldwin, left, and Daniel Baldwin attend Spike TV’s “One Night Only: Alec Baldwin” at Apollo Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

Actor William Baldwin turns 58

Fun fact: Born July 4th was her first feature film

Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Busy Philipps

Jane Krakowski, from left, Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane and Busy Philipps attends the FYC “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” event at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Actor Tituss Burgess turns 42

Fun fact: was the voice of Vanity Smurf in Smurfs: The Lost Village

Jennifer love hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the 36th Annual PaleyFest ‘9-1-1’ at the Dolby Theater on Sunday March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt turns 42

Fun fact: appeared on the Kids Incorporated TV show early in her career

Check out other celebrities who have appeared on Boy Meets World

Jordan peele

FILE – Executive producer / narrator Jordan Peele arrives at the premiere of “The Twilight Zone” on March 26, 2019 in Los Angeles. Peele turns 42 on February 21. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, on file)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

Director and actor Jordan Peele turns 42

Fun fact: was Bunny’s voice in Toy Story 4

Ashley Greene

Ashley Greene attends the “Bombshell” premiere at the Regency Village Theater on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Actress Ashley Greene turns 34

Fun fact: from Jacksonville, FL

Emma Portner, Ellen Page

Elliot Page, left, and Emma Portner arrive at the LA Dance Project’s annual gala and unveiling of the company’s new space on Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Actress Elliot Page turns 34

Fun fact: nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for his role in Juno

Discover other celebrities you didn’t know were born in Canada

Hayley Orrantia

Hayley Orrantia attends “Love Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for A Cause” at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP

Actress Hayley Orrantia turns 27

Fun fact: best known for her role as Erica in The Goldbergs

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

FILE – Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child. Game of Thrones star, 24, Turner and singer, 30, Jonas announced the birth on Monday. In a joint statement released by his Republic Records label, the pair said they were “delighted to announce the birth of their baby. They haven’t given any further details about the child. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, file)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Actress Sophie Turner turns 25

Fun fact: gave birth to her first child, Willa last year

Sophie Turner collage

Sophie Turner through the years (AP)

Check out our slideshow with more photos and fun anecdotes about Sophie Turner

More celebrities with birthdays today

Director Bob Rafelson is 88 years old. Actor Gary Lockwood is 84 years old. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 82 years old. Actor Peter McEnery is 81 years old. The director of a film / music company David Geffen is 78 years old. Actor Tyne Daly is 75 years old. Tricia Nixon Cox is 75 years old. Musician Jerry Harrison (The Heads) is 72 years old. Actor Christine Ebersole is 68 years old. Actor William Petersen is 68 years old. Singer / guitarist Larry Campbell is 66 years old. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63 years old. Actor Kim Coates is 63 years old. Actor Jack Coleman is 63 years old. Actor Christopher Atkins is 60 years old. Rock musician Michael Ward is 54 years old. Actor Aunjanue Ellis is 52 years old. Blues musician Corey Harris is 52 years old. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 51 years old. Rock musician Eric Wilson is 51 years old. Rock musician Tad Kinchla (blues traveler) is 48 years old. Singer Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) is 44 years old. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 41 years old. Singer Charlotte Church is 35 years old. Actor Corbin Bleu is 32 years old.

Other popular or historic birthdays on February 21

Erma Bombeck, humorist

Alan Rickman, actor – Alan Rickmans’ most memorable movie roles

with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com

collage of celebrity fun facts

Past Celebrity Fun Facts (Associated Press)

Fun facts about celebrities

Gal gadot

Emilia clarke

Sophie turner

Jason momoa

Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World

Chris Hemsworth

Amanda Seyfried

Kat dennings

Robert Downey Jr.

Alyson hannigan

Tiffani Amber Thiessen

Miley Cyrus

Emma Stone

Seth MacFarlane

Mark Hamill

Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis

David Hasselhoff

Lindsay Lohan

Natalie Portman

George clooney

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Emma watson

Alec baldwin

Jenna fischer

Kate mara

Jennifer aniston

Alan alda

Betty white

Dave matthews

Danica McKellar

Taylor Swift

Britney spears

Bill nye

Scarlett johansson

Rachel McAdams

Demi Moore

Julia robert

celebrity collage

A look at lists of fun facts about previous movies and TV (Associated Press)

Fun facts about movies and TV and more

In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018

15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell

10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office

15 fun facts about The Office

The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne?

30 celebrities invited to The Office

88 celebrities born in Canada

Oscar host since 1989

25 Fun Facts About Friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends

25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones

25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World

The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame

20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary

15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday

20 fun facts about actually love

Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons

Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018

Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday

Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts

20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary

Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now

