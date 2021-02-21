February 21, 2021 famous birthdays list includes celebrities Jordan Peele, Sophie Turner





Top celebrity birthdays February 21, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Jordan Peele, Sophie Turner and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on February 21, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Anthony Daniels arrives at the World Premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actor Anthony Daniels turns 75 Fun Fact: Legolas’ voice in the 1978 animated version of Lord of the Rings Actor Kelsey Grammer and partner actress Kayte Walsh pose for photographers as they arrive at the 2019 BAFTA Television Awards in London on Sunday, May 12, 2019 (Photo by Grant Pollard / Invision / AP)Grant Pollard / Invision / AP Actor Kelsey Grammer turns 66 Fun fact: won Primetime Emmys for his work on Frasier and The Simpsons William Baldwin, left, and Daniel Baldwin attend Spike TV’s “One Night Only: Alec Baldwin” at Apollo Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)Charles Sykes / Invision / AP Actor William Baldwin turns 58 Fun fact: Born July 4th was her first feature film Jane Krakowski, from left, Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane and Busy Philipps attends the FYC “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” event at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actor Tituss Burgess turns 42 Fun fact: was the voice of Vanity Smurf in Smurfs: The Lost Village Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the 36th Annual PaleyFest ‘9-1-1’ at the Dolby Theater on Sunday March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt turns 42 Fun fact: appeared on the Kids Incorporated TV show early in her career Check out other celebrities who have appeared on Boy Meets World FILE – Executive producer / narrator Jordan Peele arrives at the premiere of “The Twilight Zone” on March 26, 2019 in Los Angeles. Peele turns 42 on February 21. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, on file)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Director and actor Jordan Peele turns 42 Fun fact: was Bunny’s voice in Toy Story 4 Ashley Greene attends the “Bombshell” premiere at the Regency Village Theater on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Ashley Greene turns 34 Fun fact: from Jacksonville, FL Elliot Page, left, and Emma Portner arrive at the LA Dance Project’s annual gala and unveiling of the company’s new space on Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Elliot Page turns 34 Fun fact: nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for his role in Juno Discover other celebrities you didn’t know were born in Canada Hayley Orrantia attends “Love Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for A Cause” at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP Actress Hayley Orrantia turns 27 Fun fact: best known for her role as Erica in The Goldbergs FILE – Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child. Game of Thrones star, 24, Turner and singer, 30, Jonas announced the birth on Monday. In a joint statement released by his Republic Records label, the pair said they were “delighted to announce the birth of their baby. They haven’t given any further details about the child. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, file)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Sophie Turner turns 25 Fun fact: gave birth to her first child, Willa last year Sophie Turner through the years (AP) Check out our slideshow with more photos and fun anecdotes about Sophie Turner More celebrities with birthdays today Director Bob Rafelson is 88 years old. Actor Gary Lockwood is 84 years old. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 82 years old. Actor Peter McEnery is 81 years old. The director of a film / music company David Geffen is 78 years old. Actor Tyne Daly is 75 years old. Tricia Nixon Cox is 75 years old. Musician Jerry Harrison (The Heads) is 72 years old. Actor Christine Ebersole is 68 years old. Actor William Petersen is 68 years old. Singer / guitarist Larry Campbell is 66 years old. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63 years old. Actor Kim Coates is 63 years old. Actor Jack Coleman is 63 years old. Actor Christopher Atkins is 60 years old. Rock musician Michael Ward is 54 years old. Actor Aunjanue Ellis is 52 years old. Blues musician Corey Harris is 52 years old. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 51 years old. Rock musician Eric Wilson is 51 years old. Rock musician Tad Kinchla (blues traveler) is 48 years old. Singer Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) is 44 years old. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 41 years old. Singer Charlotte Church is 35 years old. Actor Corbin Bleu is 32 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on February 21 Erma Bombeck, humorist Alan Rickman, actor – Alan Rickmans’ most memorable movie roles with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Past Celebrity Fun Facts (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth MacFarlane Mark Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alan alda Betty white Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert A look at lists of fun facts about previous movies and TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities invited to The Office 88 celebrities born in Canada Oscar host since 1989 25 Fun Facts About Friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? Follow me on Facebook for the latest news by clicking the Like button below.

