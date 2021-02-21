Entertainment
I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary
The actor is delighted with his birthday and will celebrate with his fans, friends and family; eagerly awaiting a music video of B Praak and his film, The Wife, which will be released soon.
POSTED FEBRUARY 21, 2021 5:49 p.m. IST
Gurmeet Choudhary is very excited about his birthday as not only his fans but also his friends and family start the days of celebration before his special day. I love spending my birthday with the fans and even the media, who have been very supportive of me. This birthday is special because I have a lot of things to do, says the actor, who turns 37 today.
On the other hand, he is looking forward to an eventful 2021 as he will soon be seen in the music video for singer B Praaks’ new song and also has a thriller, The Wife, which will also be released. Ask him about life’s goals and he admits, my dream was to be a hero in a movie. I come from a small town and didn’t know where to start. I dreamed that people would sing songs with me. Fortunately, I was able to start my journey in the movies. I feel lucky to have had the chances that I have had in my career because I am not the most talented or the most handsome actor because there are better actors out there than me, but here I am . In the future, I want to work more and make more films every year. Due to the pandemic, people haven’t seen me play for over a year, even though I had signed two films. Fortunately, they will be released soon.
Speaking of his goals for the next two years, he shares, I want to be a superstar, who is also a good actor, this is my next dream. People haven’t seen me play for over a year. hope to change that this year. Personally, he also thinks of children, but not yet, he says. Debina (Bonnerjee, actor) and I want kids, we love kids and they are on our minds, but right now we’re focused on work. I thank God for giving me Debina. Hame Dieu ne milaya hai. Everyone works hard, but finding the right direction is important. In love too, sahi pyaar milna zaruri hai (laughs). She helps me make my dreams come true and is a tremendous support, says Choudhary.
