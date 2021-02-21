Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy recently had a baby boy and the couple are enjoying their new parenthood. After announcing the pregnancy, Anita and Rohit had published several articles about it and the photos and videos left their fans in awe of the couple. From a chic Beyonce-style photoshoot to an adorable baby shower hosted by Ekta Kapoor, the couple made the most of their pregnancy.
Although Rohit Reddy posted photos and videos shortly after becoming a father, the baby’s name and face have not been revealed. That was until Bharti Singh accidentally revealed the baby’s name, Aaravv Reddy. Anita and Rohit sent out baskets announcing that their baby now has their own Instagram page, but there are no posts on the page yet. Bharti took to her social media to thank the couple for the baskets that bore the baby’s name.
Well, baby Aaravv Reddy is surely going to have a huge fan of fans soon!
