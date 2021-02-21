Hollywood superstar reveals she is Aaron Rodgers’ biggest fan





Aaron Rodgers is still one of the best players in the NFL. At 36, Rodgers showed his elite talent, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best NFC record. Rodgers helped the Packers reach the NFC Championship game. Although they were ousted by eventual Super Bowl winners, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers’ contribution to the franchise is still essential. Hollywood superstar Jodie Foster was a recent guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She revealed that she is a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. Most importantly, she pointed out that she was Aaron Rodgers’ biggest fan. She highly appreciated Rodgers and his style of play. Previously, Rodgers had yelled at Foster during his MVP speech. He just knows that I’m his biggest fan Foster said. I am a big fan of the Packers. You see, he said, my team, even though he said, off the field. It makes me a Green Bay Packer. People keep telling me, no Jodie, that doesn’t mean you’re part of the team. But that means I’m part of the team. Aaron Rodgers had a fantastic 2020 season in the NFL. He led the Packers to a 13-3 record, which helped them secure the No.1 seed in the NFC. For this reason, they got a bye from the Playoffs Wildcard round. Rodgers and the Packers were able to pass the LA Rams with relative ease, to get to the NFC Championship game. READ MORE-Aaron Rodgers’ incredible journey from college football rejection to first-choice draft Aaron Rodgers motivated for next season The Packers drew a draw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the favorites. Considering the way he played during the regular season, analysts expected Rodgers to defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers’ defense proved too difficult for the Packers, as Rodgers lost another NFC Championship game. Following the loss of the NFC Championship game, Rodgers raised alarm bells in Green Bay when he noted he was unsure of his future with the franchise. However, he returned to those comments days later, committing his future with the Packers for the foreseeable future. Rodgers and the Packers will be looking to make another Super Bowl run in the upcoming NFL season. Can Aaron Rodgers bring the Packers back to the Super Bowl next year? He will be motivated for the season. Especially after winning the MVP title. But he and the Packers will have a tough road ahead of them to be able to reach the top again. READ MORE-THROWBACK: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eclipses Brett Favre with Super Bowl win and MVP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos